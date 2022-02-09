KRABI TEST & GO

帕南度假村旅馆 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
通过
2864条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+22 相片
快速反应
10% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系帕南度假村旅馆以优先方式，以及帕南度假村旅馆从你会直接收取货款。

帕南度假村酒店 (SHA Plus+) 位于奥南海滩，靠近码头，是游客的热门选择。坐落在海滩路上，您可以悠闲地漫步一小段路，直接从您的房间到达美丽的沙滩。长尾船出发和到达的码头也近在咫尺，让探索其他海滩和岛屿变得轻而易举。酒店提供干净舒适的住宿，配备所有现代化设施，包括一个室外游泳池。从酒店餐厅可欣赏到奥南海滩和皮皮岛的美妙景色。预订帕南度假村酒店 (SHA Plus+) 很简单，只需在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的旅行日期即可。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是帕南度假村旅馆的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

119 Moo 2 T.Aonang A. Muang, Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

