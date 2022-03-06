PHUKET TEST & GO

BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.8

421レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Free cancellation policy until 3 days before arrival. Guests would receive 100% refund if the reservation is canceled or modified up to 3 days prior to the arrival date. 100% of the booking will be charged if canceled within 3 days of arrival date.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Studio 45
฿26,460 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,380 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite 65
฿55,797 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,571 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Grand Deluxe Suite 100
฿68,985 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,455 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe Pool Access Suite 100
฿84,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 屋外施設
  • 作業スペース

Stay in chic, contemporary serviced apartments with all the benefits of a hotel when you make your visit to Phuket. Located on the most popular stretch of Patong, BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) is just 300 meters from the beach and surrounded by a shopping arcade, restaurant, and stores. BYD Lofts consists of spacious, one and two bedroom serviced apartments with separate bedrooms and a living room, kitchen, and large balcony - all decorated in a contemporary, urban design. The rooftop swimming pool is ideal for relaxation and sunbathing. BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) also provides an airport limousine service, a tour desk, Thai and international cuisine, boutiques, and yachting trips. Whatever the reason for your stay, BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) will make it a good one.

アメニティ/機能

  • Swimming Pools
  • Fitness
  • Restaurant
  • Bar
🇺🇸Reed Ramlow

でレビュー 06/03/2022
に到着しました 25/02/2022
5.0 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
  • Spacious, great light in the room with large windows
  • Excellent bathroom with all necessary toiletries.
  • Comfortable bed
  • Desk supplied on request
  • Great fridge and small kitchenette
  • Good location on a quiet street, cheap laundry services nearby
  • Street parking available
ネガ
  • View was not great but not terrible either.
  • Desk was not supplied with the room (had to request it)

I enjoyed my six-night stay at BYD Lofts and would stay there again. The apartment was spacious and had everything I needed including a desk supplied on request. Great light in the suite. Restaurant and bar had a great ambience, good food, and friendly service. I liked having the Wine Connection store adjacent to the lobby. Location was good, quiet street. All in all a near perfect stay in Phuket apart from the annoying and inconvenient Day 5 COVID test, which was not BYD’s fault.

🇬🇧Martin Jones

でレビュー 26/10/2021
に到着しました 18/10/2021
4.8 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
  • Very professional and friendly staff
  • Great location
ネガ
  • Fairly basic selection of tv channels. Just news in four different languages. Connection to the sound system was all basic, no Bluetooth or other wireless connection. Needs an update.

Very nice place well laid out and everything you need is very close. 7-11, banks, laundry etc. Patong Beach is a five minute walk. Nice quiet soi with no disturbances. The staff remember your name and are both friendly and professional. Air conditioner is good, nice and quiet. Bathroom was excellent good water pressure and hot water (not always the case in Thailand even in some more expensive hotels) the bed was great! Soft but not too soft, great pillows! Again, that’s not always the case in Thailand, Thai people prefer firmer mattresses.

住所/地図

5/28 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd., Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

