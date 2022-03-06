PHUKET TEST & GO

BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
421 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 2, 2022
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Image 0
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Image 1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Image 2
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Image 3
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Image 4
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Image 5
+30 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY
2 BEWERTUNGEN

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Free cancellation policy until 3 days before arrival. Guests would receive 100% refund if the reservation is canceled or modified up to 3 days prior to the arrival date. 100% of the booking will be charged if canceled within 3 days of arrival date.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Studio 45
฿26,460 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,380 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite 65
฿55,797 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,571 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Grand Deluxe Suite 100
฿68,985 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,455 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe Pool Access Suite 100
฿84,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Außenanlagen
  • Arbeitsbereich

Stay in chic, contemporary serviced apartments with all the benefits of a hotel when you make your visit to Phuket. Located on the most popular stretch of Patong, BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) is just 300 meters from the beach and surrounded by a shopping arcade, restaurant, and stores. BYD Lofts consists of spacious, one and two bedroom serviced apartments with separate bedrooms and a living room, kitchen, and large balcony - all decorated in a contemporary, urban design. The rooftop swimming pool is ideal for relaxation and sunbathing. BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) also provides an airport limousine service, a tour desk, Thai and international cuisine, boutiques, and yachting trips. Whatever the reason for your stay, BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) will make it a good one.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Swimming Pools
  • Fitness
  • Restaurant
  • Bar
Ergebnis
4.9/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 2 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
2
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇺🇸Reed Ramlow

Bewertet am 06/03/2022
Angekommen um 25/02/2022
5.0 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite
Positiv
  • Spacious, great light in the room with large windows
  • Excellent bathroom with all necessary toiletries.
  • Comfortable bed
  • Desk supplied on request
  • Great fridge and small kitchenette
  • Good location on a quiet street, cheap laundry services nearby
  • Street parking available
Negative
  • View was not great but not terrible either.
  • Desk was not supplied with the room (had to request it)

I enjoyed my six-night stay at BYD Lofts and would stay there again. The apartment was spacious and had everything I needed including a desk supplied on request. Great light in the suite. Restaurant and bar had a great ambience, good food, and friendly service. I liked having the Wine Connection store adjacent to the lobby. Location was good, quiet street. All in all a near perfect stay in Phuket apart from the annoying and inconvenient Day 5 COVID test, which was not BYD’s fault.

🇬🇧Martin Jones

Bewertet am 26/10/2021
Angekommen um 18/10/2021
4.8 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite
Positiv
  • Very professional and friendly staff
  • Great location
Negative
  • Fairly basic selection of tv channels. Just news in four different languages. Connection to the sound system was all basic, no Bluetooth or other wireless connection. Needs an update.

Very nice place well laid out and everything you need is very close. 7-11, banks, laundry etc. Patong Beach is a five minute walk. Nice quiet soi with no disturbances. The staff remember your name and are both friendly and professional. Air conditioner is good, nice and quiet. Bathroom was excellent good water pressure and hot water (not always the case in Thailand even in some more expensive hotels) the bed was great! Soft but not too soft, great pillows! Again, that’s not always the case in Thailand, Thai people prefer firmer mattresses.

Adresse / Karte

5/28 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd., Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

