BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.8
คะแนนจาก
421
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
Free cancellation policy until 3 days before arrival. Guests would receive 100% refund if the reservation is canceled or modified up to 3 days prior to the arrival date. 100% of the booking will be charged if canceled within 3 days of arrival date.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Studio 45
฿26,460 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,380 - 1 Day Test & Go
  • ระเบียง
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite 65
฿55,797 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,571 - 1 Day Test & Go
  • ระเบียง
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Grand Deluxe Suite 100
฿68,985 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,455 - 1 Day Test & Go
  • ระเบียง
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Deluxe Pool Access Suite 100
฿84,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Stay in chic, contemporary serviced apartments with all the benefits of a hotel when you make your visit to Phuket. Located on the most popular stretch of Patong, BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) is just 300 meters from the beach and surrounded by a shopping arcade, restaurant, and stores. BYD Lofts consists of spacious, one and two bedroom serviced apartments with separate bedrooms and a living room, kitchen, and large balcony - all decorated in a contemporary, urban design. The rooftop swimming pool is ideal for relaxation and sunbathing. BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) also provides an airport limousine service, a tour desk, Thai and international cuisine, boutiques, and yachting trips. Whatever the reason for your stay, BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment (SHA Plus+) will make it a good one.

  • Swimming Pools
  • Fitness
  • Restaurant
  • Bar
🇺🇸Reed Ramlow

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/03/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/02/2022
5.0 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
  • Spacious, great light in the room with large windows
  • Excellent bathroom with all necessary toiletries.
  • Comfortable bed
  • Desk supplied on request
  • Great fridge and small kitchenette
  • Good location on a quiet street, cheap laundry services nearby
  • Street parking available
เชิงลบ
  • View was not great but not terrible either.
  • Desk was not supplied with the room (had to request it)

I enjoyed my six-night stay at BYD Lofts and would stay there again. The apartment was spacious and had everything I needed including a desk supplied on request. Great light in the suite. Restaurant and bar had a great ambience, good food, and friendly service. I liked having the Wine Connection store adjacent to the lobby. Location was good, quiet street. All in all a near perfect stay in Phuket apart from the annoying and inconvenient Day 5 COVID test, which was not BYD’s fault.

🇬🇧Martin Jones

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/10/2021
4.8 1 Bedroom Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
  • Very professional and friendly staff
  • Great location
  • Great location
เชิงลบ
  • Fairly basic selection of tv channels. Just news in four different languages. Connection to the sound system was all basic, no Bluetooth or other wireless connection. Needs an update.

Very nice place well laid out and everything you need is very close. 7-11, banks, laundry etc. Patong Beach is a five minute walk. Nice quiet soi with no disturbances. The staff remember your name and are both friendly and professional. Air conditioner is good, nice and quiet. Bathroom was excellent good water pressure and hot water (not always the case in Thailand even in some more expensive hotels) the bed was great! Soft but not too soft, great pillows! Again, that’s not always the case in Thailand, Thai people prefer firmer mattresses.

5/28 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pee Rd., Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

