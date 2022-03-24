BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
คะแนนจาก
815
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 0
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 2
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 3
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 4
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok - Image 5
+28 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 66
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 110
฿6,600 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 6 Adults
3 Bedroom Apartment 138
฿8,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

A part of the prestigious Shama groups, Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok was built in 2010 and is conveniently located a 5-minute stroll to the Ploenchit BTS skytrain station, while Bumrungrad Hospital is a 15-minute walk away. Positioned in the residential area of Bangkok, this luxurious property will meet the refined standards of business and leisure travelers alike. The hotel boasts an exclusive selection of rooms that are uniquely adorned with signature Shama decoration that is the pinnacle of luxury and lavishness. Guests may make use of the hotel's excellent recreational and leisure facilities including the kid's club, gym, and outdoor pool. In addition to its cozy accommodation, guests are in close proximity to the heart of the city, providing easy access to entertainment centers, fast-growing commercial areas, and major shopping centers. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is a classy and top-notch accommodation that is ready to cater to your every need.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

39/1 Sukhumvit Soi2, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
316 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3449 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1762 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
56 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4289 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
58 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU