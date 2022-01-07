Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 25m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room 29m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bunk Bed Family 33m²
฿13,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 36m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connect 55m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
ที่พักยอดนิยมแห่งหนึ่งของเราในกรุงเทพมหานคร Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 มีร้านอาหารสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งศูนย์ออกกำลังกายและบาร์ในกรุงเทพฯ สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในที่พักแห่งนี้ ได้แก่ แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมงรูมเซอร์วิสอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีทั่วบริเวณ โรงแรมมีห้องสำหรับครอบครัว
ห้องพักทุกห้องมีเครื่องปรับอากาศทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมตู้เย็นกาต้มน้ำฝักบัวเครื่องเป่าผมโต๊ะทำงาน ห้องพักของโรงแรมมีตู้เสื้อผ้าและห้องน้ำส่วนตัว
ผู้เข้าพักที่ Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 สามารถอิ่มอร่อยกับบุฟเฟต์หรืออาหารเช้าแบบอเมริกัน
ที่พักมีลานระเบียง
ถนนอาหรับอยู่ห่างจาก Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 เป็นระยะทาง 2.2 กม. ในขณะที่ศูนย์การค้าเอ็มโพเรียมอยู่ห่างจากที่พักเป็นระยะทาง 2.4 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติดอนเมืองซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรมไป 20 กม.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Test & Go Package (Day 1) includes:
- Stay in a modern room
- 3 meals per day per person
- 1 time COVID-19 screening test by RT-PCR per person at the Hotel
- One complimentary antigen test kit (ATK) per person
- Complimentary airport one-way pick up service on arrival
- Complimentary Wifi Internet access in the room
- 43” smart TV with national and international channels
- Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee making in room
- On-site medical staff from 7 am. to midnight
คะแนน
3.9/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 6 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
- I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
1.6 Deluxe Room
เชิงลบ
- I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
- In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Excellent customer service.
- Very clean accommodations.
Eleven Hotel Bangkok went above and beyond for me. I stayed with them for the mandatory one day Quarantine program upon arriving in Thailand. From the start they were quick to communicate with via email to confirm the stay and make sure I have everything I needed. The room was bright, clean and well maintained. The bed was comfy and the meals were good. There was a longer delay for my PCR test from the lap and they gave me a great deal on a second night. Their customer service was stellar, their staff kind and I would highly recommend staying with Eleven Hotel Bangkok!
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงาน ความสะอาด มาตรฐานห้อง ความเร็ว WiFi ดีเยี่ยม
- ไม่มีระเบียงหรือหน้าต่างที่เปิดอยู่ แต่ก็ไม่ได้สำคัญอะไร
ตัวฉันและน้องชายพักในห้องที่เชื่อมต่อถึงกันซึ่งดีมาก ในความเห็นของฉัน 11 โรงแรมเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีมากสำหรับ ASQ พนักงานเป็นเลิศและแผนกต้อนรับสามารถติดต่อได้เสมอหากต้องการ พยาบาลทำการตรวจโควิดก็ดีมาก ฉันแนะนำโรงแรมนี้ให้กับทุกคนที่มาถึงกรุงเทพ
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- ไม่ใช่ความผิดของโรงแรม แต่การเผื่อเวลา 1 ชั่วโมงออกจากห้องถูกห้ามในระหว่างที่ฉันเข้าพัก
ได้ทำการกักกัน 10 วันในโรงแรม ASQ นี้ รู้สึกว่านานพอ 15 วันคงนานเกินไปสำหรับฉัน มันค่อนข้างยาก แต่ทำได้ ตราบเท่าที่คุณยอมรับสถานะการแยกนี้ ฉันอยากจะแนะนำโรงแรมนี้ ราคาเหมาะสมคุ้มค่า
2.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องเงียบ = แอร์ดีเตียง y หมอนเยี่ยม!
- อาหารแย่มาก !! = นาโชส์ชิลลี่ชีส = ไม่ชิลี่โนเชดดาร์ชีสแป้งตอร์ตีญ่าทอด! - ไข่เย็น! - ข้าวเยอะเกินไปแล้ว !! ไม่มีมีด! -
- ไม่มีการสื่อสารเกี่ยวกับการทดสอบหรือเวลาว่าง
- ตะเข็บพื้นไวนิลยึดด้วยเทปบรรจุภัณฑ์ใส
โรงแรมดีสำหรับห้องพัก แต่ไม่มีโปรแกรมอาหารที่แท้จริง = Q ในห้องคุณหวังว่าจะได้รับประทานอาหารของคุณ !!! = อาหารเป็นปัญหาหลัก = ไม่สามารถทดแทนเบคอนสำหรับแฮมต้ม !!! = ชาวอเมริกันไม่กินสลัดเป็นอาหารเช้า !!! = ขนมปังควรปิ้ง y ขนมปังขาวธรรมดา = ขนมปังดูเหมือนจะมีเมล็ดข้าวแห้งในขนมปัง !!! (เคี้ยวยาก) อาหารทั้งหมดเสิร์ฟที่อุณหภูมิห้อง = กาแฟ, เนื้อ, ซุป, ไข่! อาหารจัดส่งในเวลาสุ่มขึ้นอยู่กับวันในสัปดาห์! ถามยาแก้ปวด = ได้ระดับ 3 เพราะอะไร == ได้ 1 เม็ดซึ่งแทบไม่มีอะไรเลย!