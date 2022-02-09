Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 23 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Dream Hotel Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Dream Hotel Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy Prepayment and cancellation policy: Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. • All booking is required full prepayment for 7 days prior to arrival • 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount will be refunded in case of Thailand PASS is declined or RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected prior departure (Email verification is required) • Non-refundable Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult Bronze Queen Room 27 m² ฿13,833 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,391 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Silver Room 29 m² ฿14,683 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,771 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold King Room 32 m² ฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold Double Room 34 m² ฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold Suite 51 m² ฿18,083 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,291 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,590 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ห้องนั่งเล่น

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

Dream Hotel Bangkok blends the drama of the exotic East with the whimsy of the West. The hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, five minutes from the Asoke BTS and MRT stations and 45 minutes from the international airport. All rooms at Dream Hotel Bangkok feature the finest linens, most comfortable beds, and modern amenities including high speed broadband Internet access (both LAN and wireless), cable LCD televisions, IDD telephones with voicemail and data port, fully stocked mini bar, and preloaded Apple iPod Nano available upon request. Flava Lite serves an eclectic blend of Thai and Western food while the Avatar Spa offers the ultimate in pampering. To make your reservation at the Dream Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Flava Lite Roof Top Restautant & Bar

Fitness 24hr

Roof Top Swimming Pool

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง

คะแนน 0.0 /5 ไม่ได้จัดประเภท ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 0 ยอดเยี่ยม 0 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก Dream Hotel Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Dream Hotel Bangkok ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด