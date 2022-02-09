BANGKOK TEST & GO

8.4
คะแนนจาก
11540
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Dream Hotel Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Dream Hotel Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Prepayment and cancellation policy: Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. • All booking is required full prepayment for 7 days prior to arrival • 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount will be refunded in case of Thailand PASS is declined or RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected prior departure (Email verification is required) • Non-refundable Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
Bronze Queen Room 27
฿13,833 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,391 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Silver Room 29
฿14,683 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,771 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold King Room 32
฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold Double Room 34
฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Gold Suite 51
฿18,083 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,291 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

Dream Hotel Bangkok blends the drama of the exotic East with the whimsy of the West. The hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, five minutes from the Asoke BTS and MRT stations and 45 minutes from the international airport. All rooms at Dream Hotel Bangkok feature the finest linens, most comfortable beds, and modern amenities including high speed broadband Internet access (both LAN and wireless), cable LCD televisions, IDD telephones with voicemail and data port, fully stocked mini bar, and preloaded Apple iPod Nano available upon request. Flava Lite serves an eclectic blend of Thai and Western food while the Avatar Spa offers the ultimate in pampering. To make your reservation at the Dream Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Flava Lite Roof Top Restautant & Bar
  • Fitness 24hr
  • Roof Top Swimming Pool
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

10 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klong Toey Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

