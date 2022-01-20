Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 36 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
Hotel Refund Policy
Non refundable
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30m²
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30m²
฿24,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin Room 32m²
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier King 32m²
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite King (California King) 56m²
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Twin (Double Double) 56m²
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Standing in the heart of Silom, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) offers all the benefits of the prime location of Bangkok, the world's most popular destination. Endless shopping choices adjoin the hotel from, the legendary Jim Thompson Thai Silk shop, to the modern shopping centers of Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Complex, Central World, MBK, Siam Paragon, as well as the most popular night market in Bangkok - Patpong Night Market. Lavish greenery of Lumpini Park is just around the corner. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is also only a few minutes’ walks to Samyan MRT and Saladaeng BTS. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) has completed its recent major renovation, by acclaimed design firm P49, bringing the hotel from its 50 years of history to be the newest hotel that Bangkok has to offer. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) rooms feature a balanced mix between traditional Thai and contemporary décor. Thai artworks by the legendary Paiboon Suwannakudt are complemented by Samsung 55-inch smart televisions, rain showers, soaking bathtubs, and Toto washlet toilets. The rooms also have free high-speed internet and conveniently located USB ports and ample outlets for charging devices. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) continues featuring the best Thai Chinese restaurant in the city, recognized by Michelin in 2019 and 2020. The restaurant, Ruenton, draws inspiration from casual Thai street food with a nostalgic flair from the mid-century era. Guests can enjoy state of the art fitness center or take a dip in the elegant outdoor swimming pool. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) collaborates closely with the Thai Red Cross and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to ensure a rigid hygiene and safety program.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Complimentary welcome drink upon arrival
- Complimentary use of Fitness Center
- Complimentary use of safe in the room
- Complimentary coffee/tea making facilities
- Complimentary 24 hours Internet access
- Washlet toilet seat & bathtub ( Premier room and Junior Suite)
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkokดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
5.0 Junior Suite Twin (Double Double)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Check In
- Cleanliness
- New refurbishment
Sublime experience - took all the stress away from the turmoil of the testing processes and trip. Sublime comfort and cleanliness - totally recommend this hotel - the staff and ambiance and personal touches are really second to none.