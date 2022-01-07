BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
คะแนนจาก
669
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 7, 2022
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Studio Deluxe Room 25
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
Studio Executive 32
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
One Bedroom Deluxe 40
฿6,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เครื่องซักผ้า
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Located in the Sukhumvit area, Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate services and facilities that define the Ascott International experience await you at Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, towels, carpeting, wooden/parqueted flooring, scale. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
🇹🇭Linda

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/12/2021
4.8 Studio Executive
แง่บวก
  • Breakfast
  • Room size
  • Comfortability
  • WiFi
  • Service
  • Washing/Dryer machine
  • Kitchenette with all necessary utensils
เชิงลบ
  • A/C - a little too warm in my opinion and you could not adjust the temperature
  • Blocked view by adjacent building

Overall great service and good choices for breakfast. I had a nice stay in the room even though there was no balcony. The room was big enough and had everything I needed. The AC could be better because sometimes it got too warm and I could not adjust the temperature.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

No. 84 Sukhumvit 23 (Prasanmitr), Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

