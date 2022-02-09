iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A stylish home for Thailand’s visitors and expats, all units at the iCheck inn Residence soi 2 feature excellent décor with built-in wooden furniture, marble-top finishing, wooden floors, huge windows, kitchenettes, and a private balcony. The room is air conditioned and has a TV set with a VCD/DVD player. Facilities include parking, laundry, and internet access. Located in Sukhumvit Soi 2, one of the bustling business areas of Bangkok, this apartment is within walking distance to the Nana area and a 10-minute walk to BTS Ploenchit. Visitors can enjoy their stay while exploring the sights and sound of central Bangkok. Perched in a 5-star location, the 3.5-star iCheck inn Residence soi 2 is exclusively for those seeking smart, comfortable stays in the capital of Thailand.

