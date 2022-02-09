BANGKOK TEST & GO

iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
คะแนนจาก
2381
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 0
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 2
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 3
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 4
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 5
+12 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A stylish home for Thailand’s visitors and expats, all units at the iCheck inn Residence soi 2 feature excellent décor with built-in wooden furniture, marble-top finishing, wooden floors, huge windows, kitchenettes, and a private balcony. The room is air conditioned and has a TV set with a VCD/DVD player. Facilities include parking, laundry, and internet access. Located in Sukhumvit Soi 2, one of the bustling business areas of Bangkok, this apartment is within walking distance to the Nana area and a 10-minute walk to BTS Ploenchit. Visitors can enjoy their stay while exploring the sights and sound of central Bangkok. Perched in a 5-star location, the 3.5-star iCheck inn Residence soi 2 is exclusively for those seeking smart, comfortable stays in the capital of Thailand.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ iCheck inn Residence soi 2 ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ iCheck inn Residence soi 2
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

71 Monaco Building, Sukhumvit 2, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
815 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3449 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1762 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
58 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4289 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
307 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU