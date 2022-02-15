BANGKOK TEST & GO

True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable Booking

Amend booking will be done with no penalty and free charge due to
-Thailand Pass issues for delayed approval or not approved (got rejected)
-For Pre Covid Test 72 hrs. guest get result is positive
-Guest Flight cancelled or postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Featuring comfortable accommodation for the modern day traveler, the True Siam Phayathai Hotel caters to long and short term visitors. Comprised of 65 guestrooms showcasing interiors with a touch of Thai design, all rooms are fitted with world class amenities, assuring guests an enjoyable reside. The all day dining on-site serves up mouthwatering Asian and European cuisine, while a more casual beer garden is an ideal setting for drinks and entertainment. True Siam is found in a small and quiet street adjacent to reputed hospitals such as Phayathai and Ramthibodi. Also a leisurely stroll away is the Phayathai BTS station, which is just two stops from Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Center Point, Pratunam Market, and MBK Shopping arcades. True Siam Phayathai Hotel offers a convenient location and commendable service in this exciting city.

  • King bed or Twin beds
  • Complimentary in room Wi-Fi
  • Individually controlled air conditioning
  • Flat Screen TV
  • Cable TV
  • In-room safe
  • Non - smoking
  • Refrigerator
  • Coffee and Tea Making Facilities
  • Mini bar
  • In-suite bathroom with separate shower zone
  • Bathroom Amenities
  • Slippers
  • Hairdryer
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

45 Soi Sriayuttaya 12, Phayathai Road, Rajthewee, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

