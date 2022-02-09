BANGKOK TEST & GO

True Siam Rangnam Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
คะแนนจาก
1085
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
True Siam Rangnam Hotel - Image 0
True Siam Rangnam Hotel - Image 1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel - Image 2
True Siam Rangnam Hotel - Image 3
True Siam Rangnam Hotel - Image 4
True Siam Rangnam Hotel - Image 5
+36 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nightlife, restaurants, shopping area of Bangkok city, True Siam Rangnam Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Only 22 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk are just a few of the facilities that set True Siam Rangnam Hotel apart from other hotels in the city. Step into one of 42 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, towels which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the True Siam Rangnam Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ True Siam Rangnam Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ True Siam Rangnam Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

507/48 Soi Si Ayutthaya 8 (Rang Nam Alley) Phayathai Rajthevee Bangkok Thailand, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7337 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2605 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU