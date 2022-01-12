BANGKOK TEST & GO

โซลิแทร์กรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.5
คะแนนจาก
2090
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
100% เงินฝาก
21 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 166 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โซลิแทร์กรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11 อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โซลิแทร์กรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11 จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 34
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite with Bathtub 70
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

ที่พักยอดนิยมแห่งหนึ่งของเราในกรุงเทพมหานคร Solitaire Bangkok ให้บริการห้องพักกว้างขวางสะดวกสบายระดับ 4 ดาวพร้อมอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้านานาโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 10 นาที มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งและบุฟเฟต์อาหารเช้า

นอกจากนี้ยังมีบริการอินเทอร์เน็ตแบบไม่ จำกัด การโทรด่วนไปยังบริการของโรงแรมและคู่มือการเดินทางสำหรับผู้เข้าพัก

Solitaire Bangkok ให้บริการรถตุ๊กตุ๊กรับส่งฟรีไปยังสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสนานาและอโศก ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าใต้ดินสุขุมวิท 5 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์และมีที่จอดรถฟรี

ห้องพักปรับอากาศมีเคเบิลทีวีจอแบนปลั๊กไฟสากล ห้องน้ำในตัวมีเสื้อคลุมอาบน้ำและเครื่องเป่าผม

ผู้เข้าพักสามารถออกกำลังที่ห้องออกกำลังกาย สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกอื่น ๆ ได้แก่ ศูนย์บริการธุรกิจและห้องอบไอน้ำ Club Sky Lounge มีทัศนียภาพที่งดงามและสิทธิประโยชน์อื่น ๆ สำหรับผู้เข้าพักในห้อง Club Sky บนชั้น 10-15 โดยเฉพาะ

ในระหว่างการเข้าพักที่ Solitaire ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับเครื่องดื่มและชมการแข่งขันฟุตบอลล่าสุดสดที่ Traders Bar & Kitchen หรือในบรรยากาศผ่อนคลายขณะว่ายน้ำในสระว่ายน้ำที่ Aquar Bar @Spice เปิดให้บริการตลอดทั้งวันให้บริการอาหารเช้าแสนอร่อยและอาหารตามสั่งซึ่งประกอบด้วยอาหารท้องถิ่นและอาหารนานาชาติ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)
  • *********************************
  • Room for 1 night
  • 1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person
  • 3 meals per person
  • 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival
  • 2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)
  • *********************************
  • Room for 2 nights
  • 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
  • 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
  • 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
  • 5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))
  • *********************************
  • Room for 5 nights
  • 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
  • 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
  • 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
  • //// All package include ////
  • 25% discount for Laundry service
  • 20% discount for Food and beverage
  • สมาร์ททีวีพร้อมช่องในประเทศและต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี
  • น้ำดื่มฟรีอุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟ
  • ฟรีมาสก์เจลทำความสะอาดมือและเทอร์โมมิเตอร์
  • บริการรถพยาบาลฉุกเฉินตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงจากโรงแรมไปโรงพยาบาล
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 21 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
8
ดีมาก
10
เฉลี่ย
1
แย่
2
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โซลิแทร์กรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11 ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇧🇷DIOGO DE BRITO CARVALHO

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Good location
  • Room size
เชิงลบ
  • They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)
  • No one pick up the phone calls
  • After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already
  • PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around

After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.

🇬🇧mr antony bingham

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/12/2021
5.0 Grand Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Well organised
เชิงลบ
  • No alcohol

Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room

🇦🇺Cosmin Marginean

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/12/2021
4.2 Grand Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Clean hotel
  • Nice room layout
เชิงลบ
  • None

The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice.

🇬🇧John James Prescott

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/12/2021
3.8 Grand Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Comfortable Bed
  • Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room
  • Air conditioning almost too good
  • Made me feel very welcome
  • Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.
  • They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel
เชิงลบ
  • Room service was poor
  • Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts
  • Breakfast was not automatically delivered

I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us.

🇸🇪Jenny Nilsson

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/12/2021
4.8 Grand Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Service
  • Staff
  • Room
  • Procedures
  • Transport
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff

🇸🇬Azman Nooh

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/12/2021
5.0 Grand Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....
  • The hotel Solitare, superb in every way...
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient. Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand

🇵🇹Antonio Pereira

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel.

I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service.

🇩🇰Thorbjoern Schroeder-Hansen

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/12/2021
3.7 Grand Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-)
เชิงลบ
  • It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us.

All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel

🇩🇰Michael Poul Nauroee

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Front Desk efficient
  • Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)
  • Nice and big room
  • Very big bathtub european size, nice
เชิงลบ
  • Carpets in room a bit worn-down
  • Extension of stay after Test and go not possible,

everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe.

🇳🇿Rob

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/11/2021
2.3 Grand Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Room was clean
  • PCR test immediately on site
  • PCR results came in on time, as stated
เชิงลบ
  • food was cold and ordinary
  • no choices of food
  • no service

It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice.

🇺🇸John Harring

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/11/2021
5.0 Grand Superior Room

Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience

🇹🇭Borwornpan Choochottiros

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/10/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ

พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง

🇨🇦Aaron K

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean.

The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ.

🇬🇧Timothy Hugh Judkins

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/08/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation
เชิงลบ
  • Boredom. Loneliness.

Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink.

🇫🇷Quentin

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/07/2021
4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • คุณภาพอาหาร
  • จากุซซี่และระเบียงทำให้ ASQ ไปได้เร็วขึ้น
  • ความสบายใจ
  • ทีวีพร้อม Chromecast ในตัว

ฉันเลือกเล่นไพ่คนเดียวเพื่อกักกัน เป็นไปตามที่โฆษณา อาหารเยี่ยมและอุดมสมบูรณ์ ความสะดวกสบายหรูหรา ระเบียงขนาดใหญ่ในย่านที่อยู่อาศัยจึงไม่มีเสียงรถและไซเรนมากเกินไป

จะเลือกอีกครั้งถ้าฉันต้องทำอันที่สอง!

🇬🇧Martin Porter

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/06/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • มีอาหารให้เลือกมากมายรวมทั้งอาหารอินเดีย พนักงานเอาใจใส่ความต้องการของฉันมาก ถ้าฉันขออะไรพวกเขาแก้ไขอย่างรวดเร็ว
เชิงลบ
  • ห้องไม่ได้รับการทำความสะอาด บอกแล้วว่าไม่เคยขอแต่คาดหวังไว้ แต่การที่ต้องย้ายห้องเป็นเวลาหลายชั่วโมงก็ไม่ใช่การจัดวางในอุดมคติ ดังนั้นฉันจึงไม่ได้พูดถึงมัน

ฝ่ายไอทีดีและอนุญาตโซลูชัน IPTV ของฉัน ฉันอยากจะแนะนำให้คุณใช้สาย HDMI กับคุณถ้าคุณมีกล่องดังกล่าว ทางโรงแรมมีสายต่อให้ค่ะ :)

🇦🇺WALDEMAR ALEKSANDER CICHOCKI

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/06/2021
3.9 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • มาตรฐานดี.
  • เงียบสงบและเป็นส่วนตัว
  • ตามคำขอของฉันเจ้าหน้าที่จัดเตรียม / ซื้อรายการที่จำเป็น
เชิงลบ
  • ฉันถูกย้ายไปห้องมาตรฐานที่สูงขึ้น แต่ไม่พบรองเท้าแตะที่จะสวมใส่
  • ไม่มีระเบียง ไม่มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์ หน้าต่างปิดสนิท (แต่ระบุไว้ในคำอธิบาย)
  • ไม่สามารถควบคุมระบบแอร์ได้อย่างเต็มที่ ซับซ้อนเกินไป
  • ฉันเชื่อมต่อฮาร์ดดิสก์แบบพกพากับทีวีของโรงแรมเพื่อดู/ฟังรายการโปรด เมื่อฉันเปิดดิสก์ที่บ้าน ฉันพบว่าไฟล์ mp3 ของฉันครึ่งหนึ่งเสียหายจากเนื้อหาใหม่หรือไม่สามารถอ่านได้

ประสบการณ์ที่ตกต่ำแม้ว่าพนักงานจะพยายามอย่างเต็มที่เพื่อให้การเข้าพักของฉันเป็นที่น่าพอใจ หน้าต่างปิดสนิท ไม่มีระเบียง ของรีไซเคิลจากเครื่องปรับอากาศจะไม่มีวันทดแทนอากาศบริสุทธิ์ โรงแรมที่มีมาตรฐานและการออกแบบที่ดี สิ่งจำเป็นพื้นฐานทั้งหมดที่มีให้ ฉันพบว่าทางเลือกและคุณภาพของอาหารดีมาก พนักงานปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนดจากพวกเขาได้ดี กำหนดภารกิจบังคับ โดยรักษาสุขอนามัยเป็นลำดับความสำคัญสูงสุด พวกเขาให้ความช่วยเหลือดีมากในการจัดหา/ซื้อสินค้าที่ฉันสั่ง บริการและการดูแลที่ดีชดเชยความรู้สึกทั่วไปของการถูกสงสัยว่านำเข้าภัยคุกคามด้านสุขภาพที่น่ากลัวจากต่างประเทศ... มีการใช้พลาสติกจำนวนมากสำหรับจัดเลี้ยง...

🇬🇧Gary Brady

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/06/2021
4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
แง่บวก     
  • ห้องขนาดดีเยี่ยม
  • สะอาดทันสมัย
  • เมียกับทีวี 2 เครื่อง
  • คุณภาพอาหารและทางเลือกที่ยอมรับได้
  • จองง่าย
  • พนักงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
  • บริการเป็นกันเอง
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกการทดสอบทางการแพทย์และพนักงาน v ดี
  • มีจานและช้อนส้อม
เชิงลบ
  • คุณภาพอาหารผสมโดยเฉพาะหลังจากเปลี่ยนพนักงานอย่างเห็นได้ชัด
  • ขาดการสื่อสารแม้จะใช้LINE
  • จำเป็นต้องจัดหายาสีฟันของคุณเอง
  • ไม่มีระเบียง

โดยรวมแล้วเป็นการพักที่ดีสำหรับ ASQ ไทยอันดับ 1 ของฉัน มีความสุขที่ได้เลือก Solataire และจะแนะนำให้ผู้อื่น มีความสุขที่ไม่ได้ใช้จานพลาสติกและช้อนส้อมทุกวันเนื่องจากห้องพักประเภทนี้มีพื้นที่ครัวขนาดเล็กพร้อมไมโครเวฟ อ่างล้างจาน ตู้เย็น ถ้วยชา กาแฟ จานและช้อนส้อม หลังจากเยี่ยมชมโรงแรม Q อื่น ๆ พนักงานสามารถปรับปรุงรายวันบน Line พร้อมชื่อหรือบทสนทนาทั่วไป เฉพาะคนที่คุยกับคุณเท่านั้นที่เป็นพยาบาลแต่ไม่เคยแนะนำชื่อ ฯลฯ

🇶🇦Mohammed shafeea yousef

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/05/2021
5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
แง่บวก     
  • ทุกอย่างยอดเยี่ยมมาก
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีอะไร 🙏🏻

ขอบคุณรัฐบาลไทยทุกอย่าง..ตั้งแต่หยุดสนามบินจนกักตัวเสร็จ.. ขอบคุณพยาบาลในโรงแรม .. ขอบคุณสิ่งตรวจคนเข้าเมือง ขอบคุณสิ่งของในโรงแรม 🙏🏻💐

ขอบคุณอีกครั้งค่ะ🙏🏻🇹🇭💐

🇺🇸Jon Green

รีวิวเมื่อ 16/05/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/04/2021
3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
แง่บวก     
  • ห้องพักขนาดใหญ่พร้อมตู้เย็นไมโครเวฟห้องแยกและอ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ตอบสนองต่อคำขอ

ห้องสวีทสะอาดและมีขนาดใหญ่ ปัญหาการบำรุงรักษาเล็กน้อยพื้นโฟมยางโก่ง อ่างอาบน้ำดี. อาหารก็โอเคไม่มีอะไรพิเศษ ปัญหาใหญ่ที่สุดของฉันคือฉันวางเงินมัดจำ 5,000 บาท แต่ต้องการอัปเกรดเป็นห้องชุด พวกเขาบอกให้ฉันจองผ่านเว็บไซต์ซึ่งเป็นคำแนะนำที่ไม่ดี ฉันต้องจ่ายเต็มราคา (ไม่ได้ฝากเงิน) และเมื่อฉันขอเงินมัดจำคืนพวกเขาบอกว่าจะใช้เวลา 1-2 เดือนซึ่งไร้สาระ ควรใช้เวลาหนึ่งหรือสองวันหรือเพียงแค่คืนเงินให้ฉัน ฉันจะแปลกใจถ้าได้รับคืน

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

75/23 Sukhumvit Soi 13, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

