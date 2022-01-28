รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 49 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Kasemraj Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:
Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass
Secure payment, and document collection
Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval
Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts
Hotel Refund Policy
FREE Unlimited MODIFICATION is required to be notified to the hotel by email at least 24 hours prior to arrival date.
FREE cancellation is required to be notified to the hotel by email within 24 hrs. prior to arrival date. All the refunds are subject to 500 THB handling fee deducted from your full amount.
In the event that the result of COVID-19 testing during a stay at the hotel is positive Detected as having an infection), the room charge will not be refundable.
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
เหนือกว่า 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวแม่น้ำพร้อมระเบียง 28m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- เสื่อโยคะ
CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE เหมาะสำหรับนักเดินทางที่ต้องการท่องเที่ยวในกรุงเทพฯ ที่พักระดับ 4 ดาวแห่งนี้อยู่ห่างออกไปเพียง 28 km จึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังสนามบินได้อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วยทำเลที่ตั้งที่สะดวกสบายทำให้สามารถเดินทางไปยังสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ไม่ควรพลาดของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย
ใช้ประโยชน์จากบริการและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้ในสถานที่ให้บริการในกรุงเทพแห่งนี้ ที่พักแห่งนี้มีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกมากมายในสถานที่เพื่อตอบสนองความพึงพอใจของผู้เข้าพักที่ฉลาดที่สุด
ผู้เข้าพักสามารถเลือกห้องพักจาก 50 ห้องซึ่งทุกห้องมีบรรยากาศแห่งความสงบและความสามัคคี ที่พักให้บริการสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นเลิศรวมถึงสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งให้คุณได้ผ่อนคลายหลังท่องเที่ยวเต็มที่ในเมือง ไม่ว่าคุณจะมาเที่ยวกรุงเทพด้วยเหตุผลใดคาซ่าวิมายาริเวอร์ไซด์เป็นสถานที่ที่สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการพักผ่อนที่น่าตื่นเต้นและน่าตื่นเต้น
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- อาหาร 3 มื้อต่อวันพร้อมอาหารไทยและอาหารตะวันตกให้เลือก
- 1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)
- Airport transfer
- wifi ความเร็วสูงฟรี
- พื้นที่พักผ่อนริมสระว่ายน้ำบนชั้นดาดฟ้าหลังการทดสอบโควิดครั้งแรก 1 ชั่วโมงต่อวัน
- ตู้เย็นมินิบาร์
- น้ำดื่มฟรี (ไม่ จำกัด )
- สาย HDMI เชื่อมต่อกับทีวี
- ของใช้ในห้องน้ำ
คะแนน
4.1/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 26 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ คาซ่าวิมายากรุงเทพ
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ คาซ่าวิมายากรุงเทพดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes .
- Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb
Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser
4.6 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Quick test result, friendly helpful staff.
- No negatives that I can think of.
All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result.
1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- health hazard
- inedible food
the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child.
3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- Staff communication
- No fresh towels
- No room cleaning
Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves.
3.6 Superior
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t
3.7 Superior
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
Transfer from airport OK.Hotel reception
Very kind and cooperative.The hotel has
a lift.I would recommend
4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out.
- Nothing negative, all good
Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff.
2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Friendly Staff
- Balcony view was great
- Large Bathroom
- Great air conditioning
- Could stay in the same room with my wife
- Little to no covid precautions
- Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test
- No food choice, and the food wasn't great.
- Didn't receive lunch at all
- Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.
- Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.
- Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages.
We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything.
It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me.
It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure.
- Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night.
It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end.
3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Good wifi,
- fast check in,
- welcoming staff
- food Great
- Little bit hard bed for me
- No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in
Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that
4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves.
- This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street.
We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time.
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Easy airport pickup
- Good transport vehicle
- Good location
- A safe and well operated establishment
- Reasonable rates
- Enjoyable food daily
- Room facilities very good
- All room requirements were met
- Efficient and friendly staff
- On site nurse and Covid testing room
- Quick results service after test
- Balcony allows fresh air
- Room view is interesting and varied
- Wifi is most efficient
- Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient
- Meals are adequate for the stay
- Menu is varied
- Efficient check out
- Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value.
My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations.
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก
- Great thai cook !!!
- You can choose your menu !
- Hôtel is brand new (2021)
- Room very clean & confortable
- Balcony in front of river +++
- They take good care
Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;)
I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice.
I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Bright, airy room
- Balcony
- WiFi
- Huge comfy bed
- Separate chair and table
- Unlimited water
- Treadmill hire
- Lots of sockets
- Outside deliveries allowed
- 2 portions of fresh fruit daily
- Quiet
I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by.
The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- หน้าต่างบานใหญ่และประตูกระจกบานเลื่อนไปยังระเบียงขนาดเล็กจึงเข้าถึงได้ง่ายและมีวิวที่ค่อนข้างกว้าง
- อ่างอาบน้ำขนาดกำลังดี
- พยาบาลชี้แจงคำแนะนำเกี่ยวกับการวัดอุณหภูมิและการทดสอบ
- อินเทอร์เน็ตที่เสถียรและรวดเร็ว
- จัดส่งอาหารตรงเวลาอย่างสม่ำเสมอ
- การสั่งซื้อจาก 7-11 นั้นง่ายและรวดเร็ว
- น้ำร้อนมากมาย
- มีบริการจัดส่งเสื่อโยคะและดัมเบลล์เมื่อแจ้งความประสงค์
- ได้เฉพาะผ้าปูที่นอนหรือผ้าเช็ดตัวที่สดเมื่อแจ้งความประสงค์เท่านั้น และพวกเขาจะบอกว่าโอเคแล้วจะไม่มีอะไรมาจนกว่าจะมีการร้องขอเพิ่มเติม
- "วิวแม่น้ำ" แท้จริงแล้วเป็นเพียงคลองที่มีมลพิษ
- ระเบียงไม่กว้างพอที่จะนั่งสบาย แต่ยืนข้างนอกก็ดี
- สบู่ตัวและแชมพูให้มาแย่มาก นำมาเอง
ทุกอย่างเรียบร้อยดีสำหรับการกักกัน การจัดเรียงเฟอร์นิเจอร์ใหม่เล็กน้อยทำให้มีพื้นที่ว่างเพียงพอสำหรับออกกำลังกาย พวกเขามีฟองน้ำ น้ำยาล้างจาน และน้ำยาซักผ้าซึ่งล้วนแล้วแต่ได้รับความชื่นชมอย่างมาก ฉันหวังว่าจะมีวิธีที่พวกเขาสามารถจัดหาอาหาร/น้ำได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้พลาสติกมากนัก แต่เข้าใจความยากของสถานการณ์ที่ทำให้เกิดสิ่งนี้ ฉันรู้สึกสบายใจที่จะแนะนำโรงแรมนี้ให้กับเพื่อนหรือครอบครัว หากพวกเขาต้องการกักตัวในกรุงเทพฯ
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก
15 คืนเป็นเวลานานที่จะอยู่ในห้องพักโรงแรมขนาดเล็ก แต่สำหรับ 2 คน Casa Vimaya นั้นคุ้มค่า ฉันแนะนำให้เลือกห้องที่มีระเบียงที่หันไปทางคลอง เพราะให้ทัศนียภาพที่ดีของสัตว์ป่า (ปลา จิ้งจก นก ฯลฯ)
อาหารไทยค่อนข้างดีและอาหารต่างประเทศก็โอเค แต่คุณสามารถสั่งจากเมนูได้โดยมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมและฉันพบว่าค่อนข้างดี
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหาร (เลือกเมนูก่อนก็ดี
- ดู
- ระเบียง
- AC
- ไม่มีโอกาศออกไปข้างนอก
- ไม่มีการทำความสะอาด
- ห้องเล็ก
แม้ว่าฉันจะออกไปไหนไม่ได้แม้แต่ครั้งเดียวระหว่างที่ฉันพัก แต่ระเบียงก็สร้างความแตกต่างอย่างมาก! อาหารเป็นสิ่งที่ดี!
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- บริการเอาใจใส่ดีมาก
- ห้องพักกว้างขวางและสะดวกสบาย
- 14 วันมันช่างยาวนานเหลือเกิน
- ฉีดวัคซีนทดสอบ 4 ครั้ง เข้าใจยากว่าทำไม 16 วัน?
โรงแรมและพนักงานดีมาก อย่างไรก็ตาม ฉันขอแนะนำให้ผู้เยี่ยมชมรอจนกว่าจะลดลงเหลือ 7 หรือ 10 วัน เนื่องจาก 16 วันแทบจะทนไม่ไหว บางทีเจ้าหน้าที่ของรัฐควรลองด้วยตัวเอง 16 วัน
4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
- การตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วและดีมากผ่านอีเมลและผู้ส่งสาร
- อาหารอร่อยและมากเกินพอ
- ระเบียงทำให้การพักของฉันง่ายขึ้นมาก
ฉันมองเห็นแม่น้ำจากระเบียงห้อง ระเบียงอยู่ทางทิศตะวันออกจึงสามารถอยู่บนระเบียงได้ตลอดทั้งวัน
5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- โรงแรมสะอาดเงียบสงบมีระเบียง (แน่นอนว่าคุณต้องสั่งซื้อและชำระเงินสำหรับสิ่งนี้) ฉันสั่งอาหารเช้าแบบคอนติเนนตัลทุกเช้าและอาหารไทยสำหรับมื้อกลางวันและมื้อค่ำและ IMO อาหารก็ยอดเยี่ยม
- การเลือกทีวีภาษาอังกฤษที่ จำกัด มาก แต่อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงของพวกเขาถูกสร้างขึ้นมาเพื่อให้ฉันสามารถดูอะไรก็ได้ที่ฉันต้องการทางออนไลน์ A-Holes ข้างบนฉันให้อาหารนกพิราบ (ไม่ใช่ความผิดของโรงแรมและพวกเขายังมีป้ายบอกคนอื่นว่าอย่าทำเช่นนั้น) คุณจะสังเกตเห็นขยะจำนวนมากจากการส่งอาหาร - พลาสติก - มันกองไว้อย่างรวดเร็ว ฉันไม่ใช่คนกอดต้นไม้ แต่ปริมาณขยะพลาสติกที่ฉันสร้างขึ้นเป็นเวลา 10 วันนั้นทำให้ท้อใจ
ฉันได้รับเมื่อ 5/5/2021 และต้องทำการกักกัน 10 วันเท่านั้น ถ้าฉันมาถึง 12 ชั่วโมงต่อมามันจะถูกยึดใน 4 วันและ 13,000 บาท (บิล 10 วันของฉันคือ 35K บาท) นโยบาย 7-11 ของพวกเขายอดเยี่ยม - พวกเขาใช้เพียง 10% สำหรับสิ่งที่คุณสั่ง - ซึ่งดีมากเนื่องจากที่อื่นคิดค่าธรรมเนียมคงที่ (~ 100 บาท) สำหรับการเดินทางแต่ละครั้ง ดังที่ได้กล่าวไปแล้วว่าอาหารไทยนั้นยอดเยี่ยมมาก ทำให้มื้อกลางวันและมื้อเย็นเป็นสิ่งที่รอคอย สิ่งที่ต้องนำไป - เครื่องใช้ในการรับประทานอาหารที่เป็นโลหะ (ฉันลืมไปแล้วจนกระทั่งฉันอยู่บนเครื่องบิน - ฉันจึงเรียกชุดจาก Eva Air - พวกเขามีขนาดเล็ก แต่ใช้งานได้ดีกว่าที่โรงแรมให้ส้อมและช้อนพลาสติก - พวกเขาไม่ให้มีดพลาสติก ). อาหารมักจะเย็นเมื่อมาถึงนอกประตูของคุณ - แต่การมีไมโครเวฟช่วยแก้ปัญหานั้นได้ อ่างอาบน้ำขนาดใหญ่เป็นข้อดี ASQ เป็นสิ่งจำเป็น แต่แปลกที่จะคุ้นเคย เมื่อมาถึงคุณจะพูดกับพยาบาลเท่านั้นในขณะที่กระเป๋าของคุณถูกยกไปที่ห้องของคุณ หลังจากพยาบาลก็ขึ้นไปที่ห้องของคุณ ไม่มีใครอยู่ในล็อบบี้ ฉันออกจากห้องเพียงสองครั้งเพื่อตรวจ COVID ของฉันและในวันที่ 10 สุดท้ายที่จะออกไป