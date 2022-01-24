รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 140 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องมาตรฐานเตียงเดี่ยว (3.5 ฟุต) 24m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องมาตรฐานเตียงควีนไซส์ 24m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสแตนดาร์ดเตียงควีนไซส์พร้อมระเบียง 28m²
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 ตั้งอยู่ในแนวคึกคักให้บริการห้องพักที่ได้รับการออกแบบอย่างดี 161 ห้องพร้อมอาหารเช้า Express Start ฟรีและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย (WiFi) ฟรีทั่วทั้งโรงแรม ล้อมรอบไปด้วยร้านอาหารสถานบันเทิงยามค่ำคืนและสถานบันเทิงที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจอีกทั้งยังอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสนานาโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 5 นาที โรงพยาบาลบำรุงราษฎร์อยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ 10 นาที
ห้องพักปรับอากาศทันสมัยมีชุดเครื่องนอนนุ่มสบายแท่นวางไอพอดทีวีจอแอลอีดีขนาด 40 นิ้วพร้อมช่องเคเบิล / ดาวเทียม นอกจากนี้ยังมีตู้นิรภัยและโต๊ะทำงาน ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวมีเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรีและฝักบัวนวดแบบมัลติฟังก์ชั่น
ที่ฮอลิเดย์อินน์เอ็กซ์เพรสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11 สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก ได้แก่ ร้านอาหารบาร์ศูนย์ออกกำลังกายบนดาดฟ้าที่เปิดตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงมุมอินเทอร์เน็ตพร้อมคอมพิวเตอร์และแผนกต้อนรับส่วนหน้าตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง มีบริการแม่บ้านฟรีทุกวันสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกสำหรับการซักรีดแบบบริการตนเองพร้อมเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า มีที่จอดรถสาธารณะฟรี
ห้อง Great Room ตั้งอยู่ที่ชั้นล่างเปิดให้บริการตลอดทั้งวันและให้บริการอาหารเช้าตั้งแต่ 06:00 น. - 10:00 น. ของว่างและเครื่องดื่ม นอกจากนี้ยังมีขนมอบอาหารนานาชาติและอาหารท้องถิ่น Coffee Club เปิดตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงให้บริการอาหารนานาชาติและเครื่องดื่ม BREW ให้บริการเบียร์และไซเดอร์นำเข้าส่วน Danial Thaiger มีเมนูเบอร์เกอร์ นอกจากนี้ยังมีร้านสะดวกซื้อตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงซึ่งให้บริการอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่ได้รับการคัดสรร
มีบริการรถรับส่งของโรงแรมทุกวันตั้งแต่ 08:30 น. - 16.30 น. ทุกชั่วโมง ไนต์คลับเช่น Havana Social, Insanity Club และ Levels อยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียงครู่เดียวและมีบาร์และร้านอาหารมากมายในบริเวณใกล้เคียง สถานที่ช้อปปิ้งเช่นห้างสรรพสินค้าเทอร์มินัล 21 และเซ็นทรัลเอ็มบาสซีอยู่ห่างออกไปในระยะที่สามารถเดินไปถึงหรือนั่งรถไฟไปได้อย่างรวดเร็ว สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ไม่เกิน 30 นาทีโดยประมาณ
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- คัดกรอง 2 ครั้งสำหรับ Covid 19 - Real time RT- PCR
- กรณีติดเชื้อ โรงพยาบาลปิยะเวทจะรับผิดชอบและประสานงานกับผู้ป่วย
- บริการรถพยาบาลตามความต้องการ
- บริการพยาบาลวิชาชีพตลอด 24 ชม. ที่โรงแรม
- ที่ปรึกษาทางการแพทย์ขั้นพื้นฐาน 2 ครั้งผ่านวิดีโอคอล
- ความสะอาดระดับสูงโดย IHG Clean Promise
- ทีวีอินเทอร์เน็ต Wi-Fi ความเร็วสูงอุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟ
- บริการรับส่งเที่ยวเดียวจากสนามบินไปยังโรงแรม
- 2 meals on 1st day for Test and Go package. Full board meals for AQ 7 and 10 days package
- มีเสื่อโยคะเมื่อแจ้งความประสงค์
- 10% discount on laundry service
- พนักงานต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชม
คะแนน
3.9/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 37 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ฮอลิเดย์อินน์เอ็กซ์เพรสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
3.4 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nothing positive to report during a quarantine...
- No opening windows/ balcony
- Very expensive for a jailhouse service level
All in all, the staff was very nice and attentive to my needs
I decided to really keep in my room at all time, so I did endure 7 days by myself.
At least I was able to work online thanks to the (most of the time) good WiFi connection provided.
This bedroom did not have any opening window, that was the most difficult thing to deal with, not to be able to take a breath out of 24/7 air con (even if air quality in Bangkok was particularly low during that week).
I would not want to experience that level of boredom again.
3.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Stay 1 day test and go
organization perfect
after arrival in bkk
at 6 a.m., drive to the test center, then to the hotel, at 4 p.m. the result was there and i could go out
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Was reasonably good hotel for its price and location. I wish more attention was paid to the food. The lobby / foyer was seemingly disorganised.
3.6 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
แง่บวก
- Good food and friendly personal
All ok , good food, friendly service, good pick up at airport, working fast , get message to leave hotel about 20 hours
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean room
- comfy mattress
- great services
- Surrounded by many good restaurants
- Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.
- Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.
I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.
Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...
4.9 Standard room queen bed
แง่บวก
- Abholung vom Flughafen und PCR-Test haben gut geklappt
Kosten: 1Tag Quarantäne etwa 130€ incl. Abholung vom Flughafen, PCR-Test und 3
Mahlzeiten,
Weitere Übernachtung ohne Frühstück 1500Bt
4.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Soi 11 Sukhumvite (Location)
- Comfortable Room and well appointed
- Bathroom was great, loved the glass enclosed shower
- Staff was very friendly and helpful especially with question about the 1-night quarantine
- Nothing really negative to say, wish there was a better way for the meals included other than leaving a sack on a table outside your door.
I always stay on Soi 11 when visiting Bangkok, it's a great central location to many things and has excellent restaurants and entertainment venues close by. I already had a booking made at another hotel when the Test and Go package was announced, so I chose the Holiday Inn Express being a close by location that I could just walk down the street once released from quarantine. I'm happy with my decision choosing the Holiday Inn Express and recommend it anyone desiring a centralized Sukhumvit location to stay.
3.7 Standard room queen bed
- Hotel Holiday Inn Forgot to say me when test result ready
Thank you for all. First Time i try make Thai Pass have much problem and cannot make it easy. But now all good
1.9 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
- Poor organisation
- Awful food
- Awful communication
- No chair on balcony
Avoid at all costs,totally disorganised and over priced,not for to bear the Holiday Inn name.
Had to reach out to IHG in the USA for compensation after they ignored my complaint
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff were excellent and helpful
- Room was adequate
- Bed was comfortable
- Covid test was quick and easy
- Poor wifi and hard to connect
The whole experience from the airport to to the hotel via the hospital for testing was seamless, the staff were helpful and efficient, I would not use Holiday Inn again due to the internet and only for this reason alone
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- A lot of food to choose in the menu.
- Wi-Fi is superb, a router in my room.
- Quick and efficient process, get to check out in 7 hours.
Good place to stay for test and go scheme. A lot of food to choose in the menu including western and Thai food.
Complimentary Coffee/chocolate drink provided 24 hours
2.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Good Transfer from Airport
- Good PCR Test. Didn’t even leave the Van on way from BKK to hotel
- Food was disgusting. Very bad. I would not stay here again because of the food.
Everything was Good except the food. Hotel is ok for 1 night. Only one English movie channel.
Package was 4,700 Baht. Also included DIY Antigen test to take on day 7
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Room comfort
- COVID adhrence to rules
- Lack of visible hotel signage at airport meet area
Larger Hotel signage required at airport with hotel employee uniform clearly identifiable. Language of employee applicable to guests home country.
2.9 Standard room queen bed
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The best thing about the stay was the check out. I was glad to leave
- The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
1.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- บริการรับที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
- เตียงที่นอนเล็กเกินไปไม่เหมาะกับราคา ห้องน้ำ ฝักบัวใช้งานไม่ดี
ราคาสูงเกินไปสำหรับห้องพักและการบริการที่ไม่เอื้ออำนวยแบบนี้ ควรปรับปรุงอย่างเร่งด่วน เพื่อหน้าตาของประเทศไทย
2.9 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Food provided was not enough to fill the stomach. I tried to order Grab food but delivery was closed. At the airport there was too much confusion to pick up tourist to hotel. The swab test at the hospital was fast and excellent but the hospital was very far away from the airport. It was quite late when we arrived Bangkok and everyone was hungry.
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Process of checking and approval test effective.
- Offer FB menu not attractive .
Overall process from pick up airport to Hotel room unclear no leader to explain step by step how it works . The offer FB food is low value vs cost of the room compared to standard rate . Team efficient overall and good location with the coffee shop built in .
4.3 Standard room queen bed
Everything as expected…
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean room and bell boy has a good service mind
- Old towel and don’t have toothbrush and toothpaste on amenities set
Should change to a new towel and offer full set of amenities. Great room service and clear process of quarantine.
4.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very clean
- Good service
- Good help from desk
- Pick up from airport no problem
- Minimal interaction with people due to quarantine
- Decent food
I had a very good time. This was a very pleasant experience for being stuck in quarantine. TV and wifi available.