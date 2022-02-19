รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 118 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment Policy
Booking amendments are permitted free of charge up to 3 times based on the following:
a. Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delayed approval)
b. 72 hours pre-COVID 19 test result is positive
c. Flight is cancelled or postponed
Cancellation Policy (FOR 100% ADVANCE PAYMENT ONLY)
• 100% refund for cancellations 14 days prior to arrival date. 50% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations more than 7 days prior to arrival date. 100% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations less than 7 days prior to arrival date (based on original booking)
• All relevant bank charges & processing fees will be deducted from the refund amount
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
ห้องดีลักซ์สวีท 45m²
฿32,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
ห้องสวีทแบบหนึ่งห้องนอน 60m²
฿39,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
ห้องสวีทบัลโคนีแบบหนึ่งห้องนอน 65m²
฿47,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เครื่องซักผ้า
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
ยินดีต้อนรับสู่โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท เนื่องจากประเทศไทยกำหนดข้อกำหนดในการเข้าประเทศที่เข้มงวดขึ้นสำหรับผู้เดินทางกลับโลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิทจึงได้รับการรับรองจากกระทรวงสาธารณสุขและกระทรวงกลาโหมให้เป็นโรงแรมกักกันทางเลือกของรัฐอย่างเป็นทางการสำหรับนักเดินทาง ตอนนี้คุณมีทางเลือกที่จะแยกตัวออกจากเซอร์วิสอพาร์ทเมนท์สุดหรูใจกลางกรุงเทพฯพร้อมสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกและความสะดวกสบายเหมือนอยู่บ้าน จากสนามบินจะมีการตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิของคุณก่อนที่คุณจะรับกระเป๋า หลังจากนั้นตัวแทนของโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนลที่ได้รับการรับรองมาตรฐาน JCI จะรอคุณอยู่ที่ประตูหมายเลข 10 การเดินทางจะใช้เวลาประมาณ 30 - 45 นาที รถตู้ของเราติดตั้ง GPS ติดตามและกล้องวงจรปิดเพื่อความสบายใจของคุณ ก่อนและหลังการเดินทางแต่ละครั้งพื้นผิวแข็งทั้งหมดรวมทั้งเข็มขัดนิรภัยและหัวเข็มขัดจะได้รับการทำความสะอาดและฆ่าเชื้อ ในฐานะที่ Lohas ย่อมาจาก Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability การดูแลแขกให้ปลอดภัยและมีสุขภาพดีถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญอย่างหนึ่งของเรา
โลฮาสมีพยาบาลผู้เชี่ยวชาญจากโรงพยาบาลบางปะกอก 9 อินเตอร์เนชั่นแนลที่ยินดีให้ความช่วยเหลือตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง หลังจากเช็คอินอย่างรวดเร็วมีการเตรียมลิฟต์ที่กำหนดไว้สำหรับแขกที่ถูกกักกันทุกคนใช้เท่านั้น ห้องสวีทของเราเริ่มต้นที่ 45 ตร.ม. มีหน้าต่างสูงจากพื้นจรดเพดาน WIFI ความเร็วสูงไม่ จำกัด และทีวีจอแบนพร้อมสาย HDMI คุณสมบัติเพิ่มเติม ได้แก่ ห้องน้ำในตัวพร้อมอ่างอาบน้ำระบบสุขาที่ถูกสุขอนามัยห้องครัวตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่เครื่องปิ้งขนมปังเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า นอกจากนี้ยังมีไมโครเวฟในห้องพักเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่ามื้ออาหารของคุณจะอุ่นอยู่เสมอ นอกจากนี้เรายังเตรียมมาสก์แอลกอฮอล์เจลเสื่อโยคะน้ำดื่ม 3 ลิตรต่อวันชาและกาแฟฟรีสำหรับการเข้าพักของคุณ เพื่อความบันเทิงที่มากขึ้นเรามี PS4 พร้อมบัญชี Netflix ในตัวให้เช่าฟรี ผู้ที่ต้องการพื้นที่เพิ่มขึ้นหรือครอบครัวเรามีห้องสวีทที่มีประตูเชื่อมถึงกันขนาดใหญ่พร้อมห้องนั่งเล่นแยกเป็นสัดส่วนและระเบียง สำหรับบริการทำความสะอาดของเราเจ้าหน้าที่ของเราจะฆ่าเชื้อพื้นผิวสัมผัสทั้งหมดทุกๆ 2 วันหลังจากการทดสอบ Covid ครั้งแรกของคุณ นโยบายการยกเลิกและการแก้ไขที่ยืดหยุ่นของเราช่วยให้คุณสบายใจที่คุณสมควรได้รับ
ทุกวันพนักงานของเราจะส่งอาหาร 3 มื้อที่หน้าห้องของคุณ เรามีอาหารหลากหลายรวมทั้งอาหารเอเชียและอาหารตะวันตก โรงแรมได้จัดเตรียมพื้นที่พักผ่อนบนดาดฟ้าซึ่งรวมถึงศูนย์ออกกำลังกายลอยฟ้าและสวนที่คุณสามารถผ่อนคลายและผ่อนคลายขณะนอนอาบแดดบนเส้นขอบฟ้าของกรุงเทพฯ คำขอเดียวของเราคือให้คุณปฏิบัติตามแนวทางการห่างเหินทางสังคมในขณะที่เพลิดเพลินกับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกของเรา เพื่อปรับปรุงการบริการของเราโลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิทยังได้ผ่านการรับรอง“ SHA” ซึ่งยืนยันว่าเราพร้อมให้บริการคุณ เราหวังว่าคุณจะมีความสุขในการเข้าพักที่ Lohas - เซอร์วิสอพาร์ทเมนท์ราคาประหยัดพร้อมความสะดวกสบายเหมือนอยู่บ้านในสุขุมวิทกรุงเทพฯ
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- เจ้าหน้าที่ทางการแพทย์ที่ได้รับการรับรองพร้อมให้บริการตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวัน
- ตรวจอุณหภูมิวันละ 2 ครั้งโดยแพทย์ผู้เชี่ยวชาญ
- COVID-19 test 2 times (RT-PCR)
- การให้คำปรึกษาทางการแพทย์เบื้องต้นผ่านวิดีโอคอลบริการรถพยาบาลฉุกเฉิน 24/7
- ใบรับรอง COVID-19 อย่างเป็นทางการในวันเดินทาง
- WiFi ความเร็วสูงไม่ จำกัด และเคเบิลทีวีพร้อม 74 ช่องในและต่างประเทศ (รวมสาย HDMI)
- น้ำดื่ม (3 ลิตรต่อวัน) ชาและกาแฟ
- 3 meals per person per day (Premium Indian Vegetarian & Halal & Vegan food packages at additional cost)
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในห้องพักฟรี ได้แก่ หน้ากากและเจลทำความสะอาดมือ
- บริการรถลีมูซีนรับส่งฟรีในวันที่เดินทางมาถึง (BKK หรือ DMK)
- มีเสื่อโยคะในห้องพัก
- PS4 พร้อมบัญชี Netflix ฟรีในตัวให้เช่าขึ้นอยู่กับความพร้อมให้บริการ
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับเมนูรูมเซอร์วิสตามสั่ง
คะแนน
4.5/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 107 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
5.0 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
- I loved the service and the attentiveness of all the people who worked during quarantine in Bangkok.
Quiet hotel and the room is clean, bed is comfortable, but most importantly, the people are kind and accommodating to your needs.
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Absolutely beautiful rooftop garden
- Rooftop fitness facility open all day
- Outdoor shower by the pool
- Very kind, accommodating staff
- Hot food delivered on time
- 7-11 Delivery right to your door
- ATM wasn't working for the first few days but it worked on my 3rd day
- Pool closed (probably for COVID measures)
Lohas was the perfect place for my 10-day quarantine. I had a bunch of issues when I got here with my phone service (nothing to do with them- just international tech issues with Verizon) and the staff was so accommodating and willing to help in any way that they could, as they were throughout my entire stay, with anything that I needed. I'm a very picky eater, and I was nervous about the food due to reviews that I had read prior to my stay, but was pleasantly surprised, with the exception of a few meals. Luckily, you can get anything you want delivered from the 7-11! The staff takes care of it all- they order, pick it up and bring it right to your room with a receipt. The rooftop fitness facility is great, but make sure to go in the early morning or later in the evening unless you enjoy working out in the extreme heat/humidity (there is a roof overhead but no AC). Hot water in the shower, AC in the room nice and cold. The rooftop patio garden is breathtaking & well maintained with a beautiful view of the city. I felt at home in my room after a day or two and would hands down stay in this hotel again if I ever need to quarantine in Thailand again :)
4.1 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
Overall for me is very good
Full furnished and locate in town
But hotel a bit old and air conditioning use pool air.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
- We had to change our arrival dates a number of times and the hotel changed them promptly and issued new documents for the Thailand Pass very quickly and at no extra charge.
Excellent service and very good staff, we will definitely use here again every time for as long as quarantine hotels are necessary.
4.3 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very clean Room
- Great Food
- Staff Freindly
- Wi-Fi slow and dodgy always having to reconnect
- Exercize Equip in Exercize Room could use servicing or replacement (Treadmills and Bike)
- Shower water choices were cold and colder
nice quiet place to stay, out of the way on at the end of Sukumvit Soi2
typical though Bangkok the furnishings were a bit dated namely the chairs in room a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is!
the wi-fi was slow and notchy in its delivery had to redo the connection as a YouTube video as it was constantly riding the buffers!
note for what ever reason I was not allowed to get a simcard at the airport for my phone,
and there was one offered for sale at the front desk but it was not a carrier I recognized so I passed on that!
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
แง่บวก
- Television has Netflix!
- Clean room
- Very comfortable bed
- Homely feeling
I had a wonderful stay without the feeling of not being home. Great English speaking staff and amenities. Kitchen was a big plus for me to heat my food incase I wasn’t hungry during meal time.
4.7 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
- Very professional check-in and check out procedures.
- Spacious room layout.
- Good food variety for a week of quarantine. Great to be able to enjoy the roof garden and gym.
I would choose Lohasresidences again. The Covid-19 measures were handeled very professionally. Thank you for having me.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
- Large space, clean rooms
- Complete amenities
- Excellent service minded staff
- Good food
- Strong wifi
- Lovely rooftop (enjoyed sunbathing at the pool area this time)
We keep returning to Lohas as our choice for Test & Go or Quarantine. Main reason for returning has to be the excellent staff. Recommended!
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Service was great
- Room was clean
- Location was close to city, shopping and sky train.
The residence location was great, particularly the service on site.
The room was nice and large, clean and well kept.
The experience is good for the service, room, location and price.
4.7 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ประทับใจตั้งแต่เข้าถึงโรงแรมคือการบริการที่ดี
- ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด
- มีความร่มรื่นจากบรรยากาศภายนอก สีเขียวของต้นไม้
- มีส่วนที่เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนและที่ออกกำลังกายกระจกใส ได้มองเห็นทิวทัศน์ด้านนอกทำให้เพลิดเพลินในการออกกำลังกาย บนชั้นดาดฟ้า
- มีห้อซาวน่า แยกหญิงและชาย พร้อมอ่างจากุชชี่
- ระบบไวไฟบางครั้งไม่เสถียร โดยเฉพาะชั้นดาดฟ้า
- อุปกรณ์ออกกำลังบางตัวดูเก่และชำรุด แต่ยังมีพอและครบที่ออกำลังได้
ฉันชอบที่นี่มาก อาหารรสชาติอร่อย ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด พนักงานบริการดี ฉันอยากให้คนไทยอย่างฉันได้มาอ่านในภาษาไทยของฉันเพื่อมั่นใจที่จะเลือกโรงแรมนี้ เป็นที่พักในเวลามาพักที่เมืองไทย ยิ่งช่วงกักตัวโควิดแบบนี้ การกักตัวไม่ใช่เรื่องสนุกเลย แต่ที่นี่มีสิ่งที่จะทำให้คุณไม่เบื่อเลย
5.0 Deluxe Suite
The Lohas was a nice stay for my Test & Go 1 day Quarantine. The room was comfortable and met all my needs.
4.0 Premier Balcony Suite
แง่บวก
- Attendus à l’aéroport et embarqués dans un taxi valises désinfectées
- Arrivés à l’hôtel vers 12 h 00
- Test PCR effectué à 13h30 avec résultats à 20h30
- Repas servis en chambre ( basiques mais très bons)
Force est de reconnaître que tout était mis en place pour éviter au mieux une éventuelle contamination
Sur chaussure en plastique fournies , désinfection bagages .
L’hôtel, sans être luxueux, est propre et fonctionnel
Le petit balcon permet de fumer pendant l’attente des résultats
Les repas servis sont bien sûr thaï mais suffisant
Netflix était disponible
A recommander
4.8 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- 1-comfortable and spacious room
- 2-Friendly service
- 3-good covid control system This ensures safety when staying here.
- 4-There are beautiful exercise and relaxation areas.
- 5-Wifi is very good in the room.
- 1-The wifi is not strong at the rooftop.
- 2-elevator is a little bit slowly.
- 3-The fire door knob is difficult to open. want to use some stairs
Like this hotel, it doesn't feel as boring as you think.(7 days AQ) The facilities are enough to be as happy as you want. and feel at home
4.4 Premier Balcony Suite
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
Do not forget to bring food from home, everything else was fine. Very good bed a kitchen and a microwave
5.0 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Комфорт
- Простота бронирования
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Хорошая еда
- Чистая комната
- Прекрасный вид
Очень доволен нашим пребыванием из-за профессионального и обслуживающего персонала
Легко рекомендовать
4.2 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Good service, well organized.
- Too much plastic around the food, I felt guilty for the planet while eating...
Good, well organized. Food could be better. The view was correct, bed was comfortable. I forgot my phone in their car when they took me from the airport to the hotel. They came to my room to give it back to me.
4.3 One-bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Extremely efficient prior to check in as prompt in responding to emails
- Well organized at the check in for the PCR tests
- Efficient in taking care of the guests
- Maybe the food quality could have been better.
From the time of my enquiry with them, through all the emails conversations prior our check in, during the check in and at the check out, I have found the service at Loyas extremely professional and prompt to my assistance and based on that I will use them or recommend them to my friends.
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
แง่บวก
- Efficient and professional service with attention to relevant details
Staying at Lohas was a positive comfortable and safe experience. All the facilities provided were of top quality and the staff was attentive and professional
4.8 Deluxe Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Service was great
- More than enough food for time I was there.
- Clean
- Conveniently located
- Great value for required stay
- Glad to have fridge to spread out meals provided
- Longer than expected time for COVID test results - though I think that was because it was a Sunday because others I talked to had quick turn-around
- Need a sign for shuttle at airport - took two hotel coordinators to figure out which group I was supposed to be in, and then it was a good 20-30 minute wait for shuttle. OK, but hard when you've been traveling for over 24 hours. I did arrive in the wee hours (about 1am), but it was quite crowded, so not so unusual.
Overall, friendly and professional service at hotel. And in comparing to other nearby hotels, the price was right.
3.9 One-bedroom Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Location
- Staff
- Communication
- Internet signal was unstable
- Food could be better
- Location is good
- One of the treadmills was broken and nobody cares
Honestly, I was happy to stay at Lohas because I liked the service and the staff. I had to give lower marks due to some problems the hotel needs to tackle. Anyway, it’s Bangkok, nice people and fantastic time outside of the room during my Sandbox time here