รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 79 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Phayathai 1

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 is no longer operating as an ASQ .



โรงแรมสลิลตั้งอยู่ริมถนนสุขุมวิทที่มีชีวิตชีวาและสามารถเดินไปยังสถานีรถไฟฟ้าทองหล่อได้โดยสะดวก ห้องพักได้รับการตกแต่งในสไตล์ร่วมสมัยและได้รับการตกแต่งด้วยสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกมากมายเพื่อให้การเข้าพักของคุณสะดวกสบาย เครื่องปรับอากาศโทรทัศน์จอแอลซีดีขนาด 32 นิ้วเครื่องเล่นดีวีดีและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี โรงพยาบาลคามิลเลียนอยู่ห่างออกไป 1.8 ไมล์

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ ตรวจคัดกรอง COVID-19 PCR 3 ครั้งในทรัพย์สิน

บริการรถพยาบาลฉุกเฉินตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงจากโรงแรมไปโรงพยาบาล

สแตนบายพยาบาลที่ลงทะเบียนตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง

ปรึกษาแพทย์ตลอด 24 ชม. ผ่านรพ. พญาไท 1

บริการรับส่งฟรีจากสนามบินไปยังโรงแรม

อาหารสามมื้อรวมทั้งอาหารเช้ากลางวันและเย็น

อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงฟรี

ห้องน้ำพร้อมอ่างอาบน้ำและฝักบัว

ทีวีในประเทศและต่างประเทศ 77 ช่อง

บริการช่วยเหลือทางโทรศัพท์ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในห้องพัก ได้แก่ ไมโครเวฟตู้เย็นชาและกาแฟฟรี

ชุดงานฝีมือ DIY ระหว่างเข้าพัก

ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับเมนูรูมเซอร์วิส

คะแนน 4.0 /5 ดีมาก ขึ้นอยู่กับ 12 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 5 ยอดเยี่ยม 4 ดีมาก 2 เฉลี่ย 1 แย่ 0 แย่มาก โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1 ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1 ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด 🇭🇰 Man Chung Chan มาถึงเมื่อ 03/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room แง่บวก Staffs are very friendly.

Room is clean. เชิงลบ Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time. 🇩🇪 Melanie Grote มาถึงเมื่อ 05/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room แง่บวก Punctual collection at the airport

Immediate Pcr test upon arrival

Friendly Stuff

Delicious and a lot of food

Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels เชิงลบ Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization. 🇬🇧 Murray Darling มาถึงเมื่อ 24/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room แง่บวก Clean

Comfortable

Quiet

Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage เชิงลบ Food was ok but nothing special Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm. Comfortable bed. No complaints. I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok. 🇫🇷 benjamin gaydon มาถึงเมื่อ 18/11/2021 1.8 Superior Room i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late). i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver. but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money. 🇬🇧 Richard John Rees มาถึงเมื่อ 12/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room แง่บวก Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy. เชิงลบ No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was. Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive. 🇹🇭 Kan B. มาถึงเมื่อ 03/11/2021 3.9 Superior Room แง่บวก great service, very nice staff

very good location เชิงลบ unclean

food problem the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!

before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly. However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food! Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem! 🇹🇭 Pakinee Thienpaitoon มาถึงเมื่อ 08/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer แง่บวก เตียงนอนนุ่มสบาย

เงียบสงบ

อาหารอร่อย เชิงลบ ช่องทีวีมีจำนวนจำกัด

ไม่มีบริการทำความสะอาดห้องตลอด 15 วัน ห้องพักสวยและสะดวกสบายพร้อมอาหารให้เลือกมากมาย ข้อเสียอย่างเดียวคือทีวีภาษาอังกฤษมี 2 ช่องเท่านั้น 🇬🇧 David Baxter มาถึงเมื่อ 12/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer แง่บวก พนักงานเอาใจใส่ดีมาก

อาหารเลิศรส

ห้องพักสะอาดมาก

ห้องพักพร้อมอุปกรณ์ครบครัน

ระบบ Asq ง่ายต่อการติดตาม เชิงลบ ไม่มีอะไร ฉันถูกพบที่สนามบินและย้ายไปที่โรงแรมอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมาก โรงแรมยอดเยี่ยมตลอดการเข้าพัก 🇹🇭 Sujittra Charoenrat มาถึงเมื่อ 12/04/2021 3.6 Superior Room แง่บวก พนักงานเป็นมิตร

ห้องน้ำสะอาด

อินเตอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูง เชิงลบ ห้องฝุ่นกับมด

ค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมเมื่อมาถึงเนื่องจากฉันบินจากแอฟริกาใต้ สะดวกสบายระหว่างการเข้าพักในราคาถูก แต่ไม่ใช่ทางเลือกที่ดีที่สุด 🇲🇲 Aung Soe Min มาถึงเมื่อ 05/06/2021 3.2 Superior Room แง่บวก พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดี

ไวไฟที่ยอดเยี่ยม เชิงลบ อาหารไม่ค่อยดีนัก

โดยไม่ได้ทำความสะอาดห้องนาน 2 สัปดาห์ ทำให้สกปรก การถูกขังอยู่ในห้องเป็นเวลา 2 สัปดาห์โดยไม่มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์และการสัมผัสกับมนุษย์เป็นสิ่งที่น่ากลัว อาจเป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพจิต 🇨🇦 Julie Munro มาถึงเมื่อ 23/05/2021 3.3 Superior Room แง่บวก อุปกรณ์และผ้าปูที่นอนสะอาด แต่โทรม

ไมโครเวฟและตู้เย็น

จานเครื่องลายครามและชุดภาชนะสแตนเลส

การบริการลูกค้าและการบริการอาหารที่รวดเร็วและทันท่วงที

ขอและรับรายการอาหารพิเศษ (ไข่ต้ม) ทุกอาหารเช้า

ขอและรับเก้าอี้โต๊ะแบบมีพนักพิง เชิงลบ ผ้าปูที่นอนขาด หมอนเก่า

สตูล (ไม่มีพนักพิง) ไม่มีเก้าอี้

พยายามเปลี่ยนผ้าปูที่นอน - เปลี่ยนผ้าปูที่นอนขนาดคิงไซส์ในการกักกันโดยไม่มีความช่วยเหลือค่อนข้างยาก

อาหารมีมากมาย ตามแบบฉบับของโรงอาหารของพนักงานในท้องที่ - บางตัวเลือกก็ใช้ได้ บางตัวเลือกก็แย่ - นักท่องเที่ยวที่ไม่คุ้นเคยกับการทำอาหารแบบ "ทำเองที่บ้าน" มักจะพบว่าอาหารไม่เป็นที่ยอมรับ

จัดส่งอาหารภายนอกจัดการได้ดี รองรับความต้องการของฉันในการส่งเอกสารให้ทนายความของฉัน จะพักที่นี่อีกครั้งถ้าจำเป็นต้องกักกันงบประมาณ 🇹🇭 Songwut Tamboon มาถึงเมื่อ 28/04/2021 4.8 Superior Room แง่บวก บริการดีความเร็ว WIFI เป็นเลิศ ประสบการณ์ที่ดีกักกันที่นี่พนักงานและบริการที่ดี ความเร็วอินเทอร์เน็ต 100 Mbps และเชื่อมต่อได้ง่าย