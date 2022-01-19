BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
คะแนนจาก
509
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 - Image 0
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 - Image 1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 - Image 2
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 - Image 3
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 - Image 4
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 - Image 5
+13 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
฿5,000 เงินฝาก
12 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 79 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Phayathai 1

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1 อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1 จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

โรงแรมสลิลตั้งอยู่ริมถนนสุขุมวิทที่มีชีวิตชีวาและสามารถเดินไปยังสถานีรถไฟฟ้าทองหล่อได้โดยสะดวก

ห้องพักได้รับการตกแต่งในสไตล์ร่วมสมัยและได้รับการตกแต่งด้วยสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกมากมายเพื่อให้การเข้าพักของคุณสะดวกสบาย เครื่องปรับอากาศโทรทัศน์จอแอลซีดีขนาด 32 นิ้วเครื่องเล่นดีวีดีและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี

โรงพยาบาลคามิลเลียนอยู่ห่างออกไป 1.8 ไมล์

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • ตรวจคัดกรอง COVID-19 PCR 3 ครั้งในทรัพย์สิน
  • บริการรถพยาบาลฉุกเฉินตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงจากโรงแรมไปโรงพยาบาล
  • สแตนบายพยาบาลที่ลงทะเบียนตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
  • ปรึกษาแพทย์ตลอด 24 ชม. ผ่านรพ. พญาไท 1
  • บริการรับส่งฟรีจากสนามบินไปยังโรงแรม
  • อาหารสามมื้อรวมทั้งอาหารเช้ากลางวันและเย็น
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูงฟรี
  • ห้องน้ำพร้อมอ่างอาบน้ำและฝักบัว
  • ทีวีในประเทศและต่างประเทศ 77 ช่อง
  • บริการช่วยเหลือทางโทรศัพท์ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในห้องพัก ได้แก่ ไมโครเวฟตู้เย็นชาและกาแฟฟรี
  • ชุดงานฝีมือ DIY ระหว่างเข้าพัก
  • ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับเมนูรูมเซอร์วิส
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 12 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
5
ดีมาก
4
เฉลี่ย
2
แย่
1
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1 ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇭🇰Man Chung Chan

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Staffs are very friendly.
  • Room is clean.
เชิงลบ
  • Room space is a bit small

Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time.

🇩🇪Melanie Grote

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Punctual collection at the airport
  • Immediate Pcr test upon arrival
  • Friendly Stuff
  • Delicious and a lot of food
  • Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels
เชิงลบ
  • Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight

Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization.

🇬🇧Murray Darling

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Clean
  • Comfortable
  • Quiet
  • Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage
เชิงลบ
  • Food was ok but nothing special

Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm. Comfortable bed. No complaints. I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok.

🇫🇷benjamin gaydon

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/11/2021
1.8 Superior Room

i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late). i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver. but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money.

🇬🇧Richard John Rees

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy.
เชิงลบ
  • No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was.

Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive.

🇹🇭Kan B.

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/11/2021
3.9 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • great service, very nice staff
  • very good location
เชิงลบ
  • unclean
  • food problem
  • the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!
  • before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly. However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food!

Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem!

🇹🇭Pakinee Thienpaitoon

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/07/2021
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
แง่บวก     
  • เตียงนอนนุ่มสบาย
  • เงียบสงบ
  • อาหารอร่อย
เชิงลบ
  • ช่องทีวีมีจำนวนจำกัด
  • ไม่มีบริการทำความสะอาดห้องตลอด 15 วัน

ห้องพักสวยและสะดวกสบายพร้อมอาหารให้เลือกมากมาย ข้อเสียอย่างเดียวคือทีวีภาษาอังกฤษมี 2 ช่องเท่านั้น

🇬🇧David Baxter

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/07/2021
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานเอาใจใส่ดีมาก
  • อาหารเลิศรส
  • ห้องพักสะอาดมาก
  • ห้องพักพร้อมอุปกรณ์ครบครัน
  • ระบบ Asq ง่ายต่อการติดตาม
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีอะไร

ฉันถูกพบที่สนามบินและย้ายไปที่โรงแรมอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมาก โรงแรมยอดเยี่ยมตลอดการเข้าพัก

🇹🇭Sujittra Charoenrat

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/04/2021
3.6 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานเป็นมิตร
  • ห้องน้ำสะอาด
  • อินเตอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูง
เชิงลบ
  • ห้องฝุ่นกับมด
  • ค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมเมื่อมาถึงเนื่องจากฉันบินจากแอฟริกาใต้

สะดวกสบายระหว่างการเข้าพักในราคาถูก แต่ไม่ใช่ทางเลือกที่ดีที่สุด

🇲🇲Aung Soe Min

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/06/2021
3.2 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดี
  • ไวไฟที่ยอดเยี่ยม
เชิงลบ
  • อาหารไม่ค่อยดีนัก
  • โดยไม่ได้ทำความสะอาดห้องนาน 2 สัปดาห์ ทำให้สกปรก

การถูกขังอยู่ในห้องเป็นเวลา 2 สัปดาห์โดยไม่มีอากาศบริสุทธิ์และการสัมผัสกับมนุษย์เป็นสิ่งที่น่ากลัว อาจเป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพจิต

🇨🇦Julie Munro

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/05/2021
3.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • อุปกรณ์และผ้าปูที่นอนสะอาด แต่โทรม
  • ไมโครเวฟและตู้เย็น
  • จานเครื่องลายครามและชุดภาชนะสแตนเลส
  • การบริการลูกค้าและการบริการอาหารที่รวดเร็วและทันท่วงที
  • ขอและรับรายการอาหารพิเศษ (ไข่ต้ม) ทุกอาหารเช้า
  • ขอและรับเก้าอี้โต๊ะแบบมีพนักพิง
เชิงลบ
  • ผ้าปูที่นอนขาด หมอนเก่า
  • สตูล (ไม่มีพนักพิง) ไม่มีเก้าอี้
  • พยายามเปลี่ยนผ้าปูที่นอน - เปลี่ยนผ้าปูที่นอนขนาดคิงไซส์ในการกักกันโดยไม่มีความช่วยเหลือค่อนข้างยาก
  • อาหารมีมากมาย ตามแบบฉบับของโรงอาหารของพนักงานในท้องที่ - บางตัวเลือกก็ใช้ได้ บางตัวเลือกก็แย่ - นักท่องเที่ยวที่ไม่คุ้นเคยกับการทำอาหารแบบ "ทำเองที่บ้าน" มักจะพบว่าอาหารไม่เป็นที่ยอมรับ
  • จัดส่งอาหารภายนอกจัดการได้ดี

รองรับความต้องการของฉันในการส่งเอกสารให้ทนายความของฉัน จะพักที่นี่อีกครั้งถ้าจำเป็นต้องกักกันงบประมาณ

🇹🇭Songwut Tamboon

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/05/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/04/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • บริการดีความเร็ว WIFI เป็นเลิศ

ประสบการณ์ที่ดีกักกันที่นี่พนักงานและบริการที่ดี ความเร็วอินเทอร์เน็ต 100 Mbps และเชื่อมต่อได้ง่าย

Hotel Offer Brochure

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

44/14-17, Sukhumvit 53 (Paidee-Madee), Sukhumvit Road, Klongton Nua, Wattana, , Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4998 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2655 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปาล์มสีเงิน
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
461 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
100 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมสยามแมนดาริน่าสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
88 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เดอะสลิลสุขุมวิท 57 - ทองหล่อ
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
403 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแกรนด์เซ็นเตอร์พอยท์สุขุมวิท 55
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1039 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อไรซ์โฮเทลสุขุมวิท
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
643 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรีฮิลตันสุขุมวิทกรุงเทพฯ
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
409 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ไฮแอทเพลสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
871 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แอสพิราฮาน่าเรสซิเดนซ์ทองหล่อ
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
199 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมกรุงเทพโลตัสสุขุมวิท
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2632 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเวลล์กรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 20
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
585 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU