Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Holiday Inn Silom ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสสุรศักดิ์โดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 5 นาที มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งและศูนย์ออกกำลังกาย มีสโมสรสุขภาพซึ่งมีสนามเทนนิสและห้องซาวน่า มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรี ในทุกพื้นที่
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom ตั้งอยู่ติดกับ Jewellery Trade Centre ห่างจากตลาดนัดกลางคืนพัฒน์พงษ์ 2 กม. สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรมด้วยการเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ 45 นาที
ห้องพักที่ Silom Holiday Inn มีการตกแต่งในโทนสีพาสเทลที่ให้ความรู้สึกผ่อนคลาย เคเบิลทีวี อุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟ เตารีดพร้อมที่รองรีด
เพื่อความสะดวกในการเดินทาง Holiday Inn มีบริการรถเช่าและโต๊ะบริการทัวร์
The Brasserie ให้บริการทั้งอาหารเอเชียและอาหารนานาชาติ ขณะที่ Orchid Lounge ให้บริการอาหารว่างและเครื่องดื่มตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง ท่านสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับเครื่องดื่มพร้อมดนตรีสดได้ที่ Hari's Bar