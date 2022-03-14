BANGKOK TEST & GO

ฮอลิเดย์ อินน์ กรุงเทพ สีลม - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2
คะแนนจาก
1743
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 100 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vichaivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Holiday Inn Silom ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสสุรศักดิ์โดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 5 นาที มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งและศูนย์ออกกำลังกาย มีสโมสรสุขภาพซึ่งมีสนามเทนนิสและห้องซาวน่า มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรี ในทุกพื้นที่

Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom ตั้งอยู่ติดกับ Jewellery Trade Centre ห่างจากตลาดนัดกลางคืนพัฒน์พงษ์ 2 กม. สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรมด้วยการเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ 45 นาที

ห้องพักที่ Silom Holiday Inn มีการตกแต่งในโทนสีพาสเทลที่ให้ความรู้สึกผ่อนคลาย เคเบิลทีวี อุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟ เตารีดพร้อมที่รองรีด

เพื่อความสะดวกในการเดินทาง Holiday Inn มีบริการรถเช่าและโต๊ะบริการทัวร์

The Brasserie ให้บริการทั้งอาหารเอเชียและอาหารนานาชาติ ขณะที่ Orchid Lounge ให้บริการอาหารว่างและเครื่องดื่มตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง ท่านสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับเครื่องดื่มพร้อมดนตรีสดได้ที่ Hari's Bar

