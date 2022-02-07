รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 63 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Phraya Thai 3 Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Full refund (deduct 500 Baht as a fee)
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสุพีเรียร์พร้อมระเบียง 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์พร้อมระเบียง 30m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องสวีทพร้อมอ่างอาบน้ำสปา 40m²
฿37,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- สาย HDMI
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- เสื่อโยคะ
Casa Nithra Hotel มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งและสวนให้บริการที่พักในกรุงเทพฯ ห่างจากถนนข้าวสาร 1.3 กม. ห่างจากพระบรมมหาราชวัง 2.6 กม. มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีทั่วบริเวณ
ห้องพักปรับอากาศทุกห้องมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นโทรทัศน์จอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณเคเบิล ห้องน้ำพร้อมฝักบัวและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี บางห้องมีอ่างอาบน้ำ
Sirin Dining Room ให้บริการอาหารไทยสำหรับมื้อเช้ามื้อกลางวันและมื้อค่ำ
Casa Nithra Hotel อยู่ห่างจากพัฒน์พงศ์ 7.5 กม. และห่างจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ 36 กม. ที่พักมีที่จอดรถฟรีในสถานที่
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- 2 times COVID-19 testing
- ตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิวันละสองครั้ง
- บริการพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชม
- อาหาร 3 มื้อต่อวันพร้อมเมนูที่เลือก
- รับ - ส่งจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิหรือสนามบินดอนเมือง
- อินเทอร์เน็ต Wi-Fi ความเร็วสูง
- มีบริการจัดส่งอาหารจากภายนอก
- บริการซื้อของ 7-Eleven
คะแนน
3.9/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 21 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ คาซ่านิทรากรุงเทพ
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ คาซ่านิทรากรุงเทพดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
- Good informations
- Good measures
- Good food, but sometimes it was cold and no micro-onde in the room.
- Service cleaning 1 time
- Swimming pool
Thank you
Good quarantine
We appreciate the food and the measures for Covid quarantine.
And specially good swimming pool
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Comfortable bed
- Good air con
- Friendly reception
- Fast check in
- Very clean
- Great pool
- Good wifi
- Good shower and toiletries provided.
- Allowed to order food in.
- Microwave, kettle, hairdryer provided.
- Food was cold & exactly same for lunch and dinner
- No plate to reheat food.
- No safe balcony - no railing
- Fridge not cold
The rooms were clean, beds comfortable, food delivered to room (both meals exactly the same for lunch and dinner - Pad Thai shrimp, salad, chicken breast with mushroom sauce), good wifi, friendly staff, quick and easy PCR test on the hotel roof. We could've used the beautiful pool but didn't have swimwear with us so didn't. Microwave and kettle are provided with a few tea and coffee sachets but no plates are provided for reheating food. Luckily, we were allowed to order in pizza. The fridge didn't work so water wasn't cold. I did give this feedback to the reception staff as I left. They acknowledged that the fridge didn't work.
1.3 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Beautiful decoration. Rapid pcr results
- Breakfast , services abd attending .
I do not recommend this hotel!
First of all: They describe themselves as a 4 star Boutique Luxury Hotel. They are not! Despite the beautiful decor, there is nothing else! There were numerous problems:
- We went to do the sandbox program, on the day of departure to Thailand, the hotel writes to us saying that we would have to stay in quarantine for 7 days without leaving the room. And wanting to charge us an extra fee for the extra meals we would have because of the quarantine. They didn't want to change their position even though we were showing Thai government websites that said our case was not to be quarantined. They only changed their position when we got Thai authorities to call them. As the entry rules in Thailand change a lot, this would be just a mismatch of information if it weren't for the following events
- The sandbox package includes all meals for one day (the day you stay in the room until the result of the pcr comes out) abs we also hired a package with breakfast included in the 7 days of stay. When we got there, they didn't remember that they had made this contract with us. I had to show the proof they sent us. All the meals they sent us were ready meals and packaged like the ones they serve on planes. All cold. They didn't offer us any options or menu. There was no possibility of choosing what to eat or talking about any dietary restrictions. The breakfast was left at the door of the room (even when the pcr had already come out negative and we were circulating) the quality was terrible and does not match the amount we paid.
- There were 3 leaks in the bathroom in the room. They fixed one (sanitary shower) and two others had no fix, the bathroom was constantly wet.
- There was no room service and and they didn't tell us about it. We found out when we found that they did not replace the towel they took from the bathroom when fixing the leak. We asked for another towel and they didn't give it to us. This was not explained in the contract with the hotel and has nothing to do with the pandemic period, given that in all other hotels we stayed in Thailand, there was housekeeping and room replacement.
- The service is bad, we asked for information on our first day and the attendant didn't want to let us know. Another attendant also refused to give us a document stating that we had left the hotel before the end of the contracted period.
In short, we spent two days and changed our accommodation to another hotel where we were very well taken care of. So far we don't understand what happened in Casa Nithra for them to treat us that way. We do not recommend this hotel in any way, we received very bad service, unlike all other hotels and places we were in Thailand, where we were very well received and attended to.
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Reservation response and confirmation very fast
- PCR Test could be done at the rooftop of the hotel
- Competent and friendly staff
- Clean room
- Food amount not a lot, and did not have a choice of food to choose from (Test and Go Package, so you are basically obliged to eat two meals at the hotel)
Had a good experience for Test and Go package at the hotel. Reservation response was very fast, competent staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very helpfull staff, all you need to do is ask and they will sort it for you.
- Nothing at hotel, only small moan would be that this time i stayed, when i arrived at the airport and passed through immigration, i then had to wait just over an hour for the mini bus to come and pick up not just myself but another two people who were also going to be staying at the hotel.
This is the second time that i have stayed here although my second time was for only one night on the Test and Go.
Never had any issues staying at this place, very friendly staff and always helpfull if required.
Will certainly stay here again if and when i come back.
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Quick ride and organise from airport to hotel
- Reception was unorganise.
warm welcome from hotel but not very organise. The hotel forget my breakfast and forget to update me my rt pcr test result.
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Efficient and fast covid processing. Room clean and comfortable.
- Food bland and unappealing, but filling.
The staff was fast and efficient about processing us and we were able to start our actual vacation the next morning. The food, especially the low-grade meats, were disappointing and we threw it out.
4.4 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Good organisation, from booking till departure from hotel, including test
Very professional staff, good location
Breakfast was not what was ordered in advance , when booking.
4.5 Deluxe Room with Balcony
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Organise better transportation fron airport, was a bit hectic, hotel service was excellent. More moments of pcr test would be nice
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
Great stay, would recommend again is very nice for AQ. Would come here again for sure. Food and testing very good.
4.1 Deluxe Room with Balcony
We are booking connecting room ( 2 adult and 1 child ), Room clean, WIFI and service are very good.
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- we had two connecting rooms which was perfect for a family with small child, although the room is not very big, it felt spacious though. rooms are very clean and the beds were comfortable. Food was good and the staffs were helpful.
- Our rooms had no balconies, it was the only bad thing, but there were windows and can be open, so at least we could have some fresh air.
the hotel is not very big, but the rooms are impressive, worth a 14-day stay, and the whole quarantine experience was much better than we imagined.
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- staff really nice and helpful
- diner served way too early (for farang I suppose), it was received at 4.45pm....
Covid safety measure are really good - rooms are clean with enough supply (water, cleaning product...) for the 14 days. staff is particularly nice and helpful. it was nice to have my quarantine there
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
การพักของเรานั้นดีมาก ไม่มีอะไรให้ติ และพนักงานก็น่ารักและเป็นกันเองมาก อาหารเยอะเกินคาด เรากินไม่หมด
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- + อาหารอร่อย ผลไม้สดมากมาย
- + น้ำดื่มจำนวนมากตามคำขอ
- + ครัวขนาดเล็ก
- + จานเซรามิกและช้อนส้อมเมื่อแจ้งความประสงค์
- + เสื่อโยคะและตุ้มน้ำหนักตามต้องการ
- + เจ้าหน้าที่สื่อสาร
- + อ่างอาบน้ำ
- แรกๆ เตียงเหม็น หมอน
- เปิดเครือข่าย wifi
ข้อเสนอแนะที่จะนำมา:
- VPN เพื่ออินเทอร์เน็ตที่ปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้น
- ผ้าห่มปิกนิก
- กาแฟและหนังสือพิมพ์ฝรั่งเศส
การเดินทางและการเช็คอิน:
ราบรื่นและเป็นมืออาชีพมาก เมื่อเราไปถึง เราก็ได้รับการตรวจสุขภาพอย่างรวดเร็ว และพาไปที่ห้องของเราที่ชั้น 5
ห้อง:
สะดวกสบายอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับเราสองคน ห้องพักให้ความรู้สึกเบาสบายด้วยเพดานสูง หน้าต่างยาวเต็มขนาด เฟอร์นิเจอร์และพื้นไม้ ห้องมีระเบียงแคบมากที่มองเห็นถนน ดีใจที่ได้ดูคนขายของข้างถนนและร้านล้างรถ
ห้องน้ำมีขนาดใหญ่และมีอ่างอาบน้ำและฝักบัวขนาดใหญ่พร้อมน้ำร้อนและแรงดันน้ำที่ดีเยี่ยม
มีผ้าม่านโปร่งแสงแต่ให้ความเป็นส่วนตัว หากท่านต้องการนอนในห้องก็มีม่านทึบให้ด้วย
ตู้เย็น กาต้มน้ำ และไมโครเวฟมีประโยชน์และน่าชื่นชมมาก เรามักจะอุ่นอาหารให้กินเมื่อเราหิว
เรายังรู้สึกขอบคุณที่มีอุปกรณ์ทำความสะอาด เช่น แปรงสีฟัน ยาสีฟัน ฟองน้ำ น้ำยาล้างจาน น้ำยาซักผ้า ถังซักผ้า ราวตากผ้า ไม้กวาดและที่โกยผง เราได้รับบริการทำความสะอาดเพิ่มเติมสำหรับห้องน้ำและห้องน้ำเมื่อมีการร้องขอ
เทคโนโลยี:
Wifi เป็นเครือข่ายแบบเปิดซึ่งไม่ปลอดภัย มันแข็งแรงเพียงพอสำหรับความต้องการของเรา มีสาย HDMI สำหรับทีวี ทีวีมีช่องภาษาไทยและช่องภาษาอังกฤษหนึ่งช่อง
อาหาร:
อาหารอร่อยมาก แต่ค่อนข้างเค็มสำหรับรสนิยมของเรา เราขอส่วนขนาดครึ่งเพราะส่วนมาตรฐานของพวกเขาใหญ่เกินไปสำหรับเรา เราทานอาหารไทยเป็นส่วนใหญ่ และมีความสุขกับทุกมื้อ! โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งเราชอบผลไม้สดซึ่งให้ในมื้อเช้าและมื้อเย็น
กาแฟไม่ค่อยดีนัก ดังนั้นคุณอาจต้องการนำมาเอง เมนูจะซ้ำกันทุกสัปดาห์ ดังนั้นหากคุณต้องการทานอะไรที่แตกต่างออกไป อย่าลืมแจ้งให้พวกเขาทราบ อาหารจัดส่งในภาชนะพลาสติก แต่ทางโรงแรมได้จัดเตรียมอาหารจริงให้ตามคำขอ
เตียง:
เมื่อเรามาถึงครั้งแรก ที่นอน หมอน และผ้าห่มมีกลิ่นเหมือนตัวสกปรกและมันเยิ้ม เราขอใหม่และได้รับชุดหมอนและผ้าปูที่นอนที่เหม็นอีกชุดหนึ่ง เราไม่สามารถยอมรับได้ ดังนั้นทางโรงแรมจึงขอให้เราไปที่ห้องว่างในขณะที่พนักงานเปลี่ยนที่นอนและนำหมอนใหม่มา พวกเขาซักผ้าปูที่นอนใหม่ด้วยสารฟอกขาว หลังจากนั้นทุกอย่างก็ยอดเยี่ยม ที่นอนก็สบายมาก และทุกอย่างก็หอมสดชื่น!
การทดสอบพยาบาลและโควิด:
เราให้อุณหภูมิกับพยาบาลวันละสองครั้งผ่าน whatsApp ระหว่างที่เราเข้าพัก เราได้รับการตรวจโควิด 3 ครั้ง พยาบาลยืนอยู่หลังลูกแก้วที่มีรูสำหรับสอดแขนเข้าไป เธอพยายามทำตัวอ่อนโยน แต่เป็นท่าที่น่าอึดอัดใจสำหรับเธอ ซึ่งส่งผลให้การทดสอบไม้กวาดเจ็บปวดมากสำหรับเรา ผลลัพธ์ถูกส่งภายใน 24 ชั่วโมง
โดยรวมแล้ว เรามีความสุขมากกับการเข้าพัก และจะแนะนำ Casa Nithra ให้กับผู้อื่น
3.2 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานเป็นกันเองและช่วยเหลือดีและพยายามอย่างเต็มที่ในช่วงเวลาที่ยากลำบากเหล่านี้
- ทำเลที่ตั้งดีสำหรับเราสำหรับการเดินทางต่อไปทางเหนือหลังจากออกจากการกักกัน
- ไวไฟน่าจะใช้ได้แต่ไม่น่าเชื่อถือสำหรับแฮงเอาท์วิดีโอ
- เตียงนอนสบาย ห้องพักสะอาดเพียงพอ
- อาหารดูเหมือนสุ่มและถูกลอตเตอรีเล็กน้อยสิ่งที่คุณได้รับในอาหารเช้าของคุณ ฉันสงสัยว่าอาหารต้องมาจากศูนย์กลางที่ทำขึ้นเป็นพัน ๆ ในเวลาเดียวกัน
- อินเทอร์เน็ตใช้งานได้ตลอด 14 วันของเรา แต่หยุดทำงาน 6 ชั่วโมงในวันนั้น โชคดีที่เรามีอินเตอร์เน็ตสำรองในโทรศัพท์ ซึ่งผมแนะนำให้ทุกคนที่ใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตที่เสถียรในประเทศไทย
- โรงพยาบาลเอกชนที่มาทดสอบคุณ 3 ครั้งระหว่างการเข้าพักของคุณยืนยันว่าจะดันไม้วัดทดสอบขึ้นในรูจมูกทั้งสองข้างของคุณ เพราะอย่างที่บอก วิธีนั้นดีกว่า ตกลง แต่ฉันยังไม่เคยมีประสบการณ์นั้นที่ศูนย์ทดสอบอื่น ๆ และฉันก็ไม่สนใจการทดสอบ แต่เมื่อพวกเขาไปที่รูจมูกที่สอง นั่นคือตอนที่ฉันพร้อมที่จะจากไป
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
อาหารในบริเวณที่เงียบสงบดีเยี่ยมพร้อมกับการบริการฉันถามคำถามและรับคำตอบอย่างรวดเร็ว จะกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอนถ้าจำเป็น
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- ห้องพักได้รับการตกแต่งอย่างสวยงามสะดวกสบายและกว้างขวาง
- มีกาต้มน้ำไมโครเวฟตู้เย็นพร้อมชาและกาแฟฟรีและของว่างสองสามอย่างเมื่อเดินทางมาถึง
- พวกเขาจัดหาน้ำดื่มบรรจุขวดที่เพียงพอและเติมเมื่อฉันเริ่มจะหมด
- ห้องพักมีทีวีจอแบนและมีสาย HDMI ยาวเสียบอยู่ดังนั้นฉันจึงสามารถเสียบแล็ปท็อปและสตรีมผ่านสิ่งนั้นได้
- WIFI นั้นรวดเร็วและเชื่อถือได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง
- อาหารอร่อยมาก! อาหารไทยและอาหารตะวันตกที่ได้รับการคัดสรรในแต่ละมื้อ
- อาหารแต่ละมื้อก็เยอะพอสมควรฉันแน่ใจว่าฉันจะลดน้ำหนักในขณะนั้น!
- ผลไม้สดและของว่างมาพร้อมกับมันในแต่ละวัน
- พนักงานทุกคนน่าพอใจและสุภาพมาก
- เจ้าหน้าที่ยินดีที่จะช่วยสั่งซื้อบทบัญญัติเพิ่มเติมหากคุณต้องการ
- ฉันสั่งซื้อทางออนไลน์ผ่านเทสโก้โลตัสและซื้อของในลาซาด้ามาพอสมควรพนักงานยินดีรับสินค้าจากนั้นก็นำขึ้นห้อง
- หลังจากการทดสอบ PCR ครั้งแรกฉันได้รับอนุญาตให้ใช้พื้นที่พักผ่อนบนหลังคา
- ทีวีในห้องไม่ใช่ SmartTV
- ระเบียงค่อนข้างเล็ก ไม่ใหญ่พอที่จะวางเก้าอี้
- ฉันต้องเลือกอาหารล่วงหน้าสำหรับสัปดาห์หน้า!
ดูรอบ ๆ ห้องดีลักซ์ที่ Casa Nithra ด้วย Virtual Tour ที่ฉันสร้างขึ้นระหว่างการกักกันของฉัน ... https://kuula.co/share/collection/7YcGz?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&info=0&logo = 0