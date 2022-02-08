BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
rating with
2681 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 0
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 1
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 2
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 3
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 4
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is the perfect choice for leisure and business travelers. The property has been awarded ‘Top Class Comfort’ in Hotels or Accommodation part among 28 hotels in Bangkok. It is located in a prime city center location, close to major shopping malls with direct access to the city’s BTS skytrain network at Phloen Chit station.

All 240 rooms and suites at The Okura Prestige Bangkok offer impressive views across a dynamic city skyline through triple-glazed e-coated panoramic windows that insulate against both heat and noise.

The rooms combine comfort and luxury with the very latest technological developments - from fine Egyptian cotton sheets to environmentally-friendly bathroom amenities, digital bedside control panels and flat-screen internet TVs.

Guests love the fine dining choices at Up & Above, Elements, and the award winning Japanese restaurant Yamazato which has received an award from Thailand’s best restaurants for 3 consecutive years. The Elements, the French cuisine with Japanese influences has been awarded ‘One Star’ since 2018 - 2021 and Yamazato, the Japanese restaurant has been awarded ‘The Plate’ since 2018 – 2021.

The hotel also features a cantilevered infinity pool on the 25th floor, and The Okura Spa provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok city life.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Okura Prestige Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Okura Prestige Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

Park Ventures Ecoplex, 57 Wireless Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
rating with
815 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
rating with
58 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
rating with
307 reviews
From ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
rating with
830 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU