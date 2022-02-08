BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 0
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 1
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 2
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 3
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 4
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is the perfect choice for leisure and business travelers. The property has been awarded ‘Top Class Comfort’ in Hotels or Accommodation part among 28 hotels in Bangkok. It is located in a prime city center location, close to major shopping malls with direct access to the city’s BTS skytrain network at Phloen Chit station.

All 240 rooms and suites at The Okura Prestige Bangkok offer impressive views across a dynamic city skyline through triple-glazed e-coated panoramic windows that insulate against both heat and noise.

The rooms combine comfort and luxury with the very latest technological developments - from fine Egyptian cotton sheets to environmentally-friendly bathroom amenities, digital bedside control panels and flat-screen internet TVs.

Guests love the fine dining choices at Up & Above, Elements, and the award winning Japanese restaurant Yamazato which has received an award from Thailand’s best restaurants for 3 consecutive years. The Elements, the French cuisine with Japanese influences has been awarded ‘One Star’ since 2018 - 2021 and Yamazato, the Japanese restaurant has been awarded ‘The Plate’ since 2018 – 2021.

The hotel also features a cantilevered infinity pool on the 25th floor, and The Okura Spa provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok city life.

地址/地图

Park Ventures Ecoplex, 57 Wireless Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

