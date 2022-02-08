BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
оценка с
2681
Обновление February 8, 2022
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 0
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 1
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 2
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 3
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 4
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 5
+42 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is the perfect choice for leisure and business travelers. The property has been awarded ‘Top Class Comfort’ in Hotels or Accommodation part among 28 hotels in Bangkok. It is located in a prime city center location, close to major shopping malls with direct access to the city’s BTS skytrain network at Phloen Chit station.

All 240 rooms and suites at The Okura Prestige Bangkok offer impressive views across a dynamic city skyline through triple-glazed e-coated panoramic windows that insulate against both heat and noise.

The rooms combine comfort and luxury with the very latest technological developments - from fine Egyptian cotton sheets to environmentally-friendly bathroom amenities, digital bedside control panels and flat-screen internet TVs.

Guests love the fine dining choices at Up & Above, Elements, and the award winning Japanese restaurant Yamazato which has received an award from Thailand’s best restaurants for 3 consecutive years. The Elements, the French cuisine with Japanese influences has been awarded ‘One Star’ since 2018 - 2021 and Yamazato, the Japanese restaurant has been awarded ‘The Plate’ since 2018 – 2021.

The hotel also features a cantilevered infinity pool on the 25th floor, and The Okura Spa provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok city life.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Okura Prestige Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Okura Prestige Bangkok
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Park Ventures Ecoplex, 57 Wireless Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
рейтинг с
815 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
рейтинг с
58 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
рейтинг с
307 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Eleven Бангкок Сукхумвит 11
8.9
рейтинг с
830 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU