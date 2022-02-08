BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
2681 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 0
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 1
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 2
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 3
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 4
The Okura Prestige Bangkok - Image 5
+42 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is the perfect choice for leisure and business travelers. The property has been awarded ‘Top Class Comfort’ in Hotels or Accommodation part among 28 hotels in Bangkok. It is located in a prime city center location, close to major shopping malls with direct access to the city’s BTS skytrain network at Phloen Chit station.

All 240 rooms and suites at The Okura Prestige Bangkok offer impressive views across a dynamic city skyline through triple-glazed e-coated panoramic windows that insulate against both heat and noise.

The rooms combine comfort and luxury with the very latest technological developments - from fine Egyptian cotton sheets to environmentally-friendly bathroom amenities, digital bedside control panels and flat-screen internet TVs.

Guests love the fine dining choices at Up & Above, Elements, and the award winning Japanese restaurant Yamazato which has received an award from Thailand’s best restaurants for 3 consecutive years. The Elements, the French cuisine with Japanese influences has been awarded ‘One Star’ since 2018 - 2021 and Yamazato, the Japanese restaurant has been awarded ‘The Plate’ since 2018 – 2021.

The hotel also features a cantilevered infinity pool on the 25th floor, and The Okura Spa provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok city life.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Okura Prestige Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Okura Prestige Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Park Ventures Ecoplex, 57 Wireless Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
1762 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
815 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
Bewertung mit
4289 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
Bewertung mit
58 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
Bewertung mit
307 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU