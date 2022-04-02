PHUKET TEST & GO

The Marina Phuket Hotel - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
2085 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at The Marina Phuket Hotel as it offers quality accommodation and great service. Set from the excitement of the city, this 4-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror to please the most discerning guest.With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Marina Phuket Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

240/9 Phungmuang Sai Kor Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

