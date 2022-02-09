SAMUI TEST & GO

Synergy Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
rating with
139 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Synergy Samui - Image 0
Synergy Samui - Image 1
Synergy Samui - Image 2
Synergy Samui - Image 3
Synergy Samui - Image 4
Synergy Samui - Image 5
+17 photos
฿3,000 DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Samui, you'll feel right at home at Synergy Samui Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Pru Chaweng Park, Petch Bancha Samui Boxing Stadium, Thai Boxing Stadium are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, towels, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Samui, make Synergy Samui Resort your home away from home.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Synergy Samui, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Synergy Samui
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

155/3 Moo 2 Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
rating with
268 reviews
From ฿-1
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas
7.7
rating with
289 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
First Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU