Synergy Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

When visiting Samui, you'll feel right at home at Synergy Samui Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those of you who want to venture out, Pru Chaweng Park, Petch Bancha Samui Boxing Stadium, Thai Boxing Stadium are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Samui hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. The hotel features 30 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, towels, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Samui, make Synergy Samui Resort your home away from home.