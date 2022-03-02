PHUKET TEST & GO

Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.3
rating with
299 reviews
Updated on March 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Overlooking Ao Po, the Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa is set amidst thick forests a short drive from the heart of Phuket. Popular attractions nearby include the tourist friendly province of Krabi, Phi Phi Islands and Phang Nga Bay, famed for its towering limestone karsts. Rooms are spacious and well maintained, featuring cable TV, ample sized refrigerator and tea/coffee maker. The in-house Pano Restaurant is perfect for romantic fine dining and the terrace Sand and Sea Restaurant is great for meals under the stars. Onsite recreation facilities include water sports, volleyball, tennis and an outdoor pool.If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

69/9 Moo 6 Ao Po-Lang Daeng Road, Paklok, Thalang, Ao Por, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

