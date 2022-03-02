Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Overlooking Ao Po, the Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa is set amidst thick forests a short drive from the heart of Phuket. Popular attractions nearby include the tourist friendly province of Krabi, Phi Phi Islands and Phang Nga Bay, famed for its towering limestone karsts. Rooms are spacious and well maintained, featuring cable TV, ample sized refrigerator and tea/coffee maker. The in-house Pano Restaurant is perfect for romantic fine dining and the terrace Sand and Sea Restaurant is great for meals under the stars. Onsite recreation facilities include water sports, volleyball, tennis and an outdoor pool.If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa.