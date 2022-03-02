수 팔라이 시닉 베이 리조트 앤 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
아오 포가 내려다 보이는 Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa는 푸켓의 중심부에서 차로 가까운 거리에있는 울창한 숲 속에 자리 잡고 있습니다. 인근의 인기 명소로는 크라비, 피피섬, 우뚝 솟은 석회암 카르스트로 유명한 팡아 만 등의 관광 친화적 인 지역이 있습니다. 객실은 넓고 잘 관리되어 있으며 케이블 TV, 넉넉한 크기의 냉장고 및 차 / 커피 메이커를 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔 내 Pano 레스토랑은 낭만적 인 고급 식사를 즐기기에 적합하며 테라스 Sand and Sea Restaurant은 별빛 아래에서 식사를하기에 좋습니다. 구내 레크리에이션 시설로는 수상 스포츠, 배구, 테니스, 야외 수영장이 있습니다. 특별하고 독특한 경험을 원하신다면 Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa 어떠세요?