苏帕莱风景湾度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.3
通过
299条评论进行评分
更新于 March 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa 俯瞰奥波，坐落在茂密的森林中，距离普吉岛的中心只有很短的车程。附近的热门景点包括旅游友好的甲米省、皮皮岛和以高耸的石灰岩岩溶而闻名的攀牙湾。客房宽敞且维护良好，配备了有线电视、大冰箱和茶/咖啡壶。内部的 Pano 餐厅是浪漫美食的完美选择，而露台 Sand and Sea 餐厅则是在星空下用餐的绝佳选择。酒店内的娱乐设施包括水上运动、排球、网球和室外游泳池。如果您正在寻找特殊而独特的体验，那么苏帕莱风景湾度假村和水疗中心就是您的最佳选择。

地址/地图

69/9 Moo 6 Ao Po-Lang Daeng Road, Paklok, Thalang, Ao Por, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

