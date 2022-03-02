PHUKET TEST & GO

スパライシーニックベイリゾートアンドスパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.3

299レビューによる評価
更新日 March 2, 2022
Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa - Image 0
Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa - Image 1
Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa - Image 2
Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa - Image 3
Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa - Image 4
Supalai Scenic Bay Resort And Spa - Image 5
+41 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

アオポーを見下ろすスパライシーニックベイリゾートアンドスパは、プーケットの中心部から車ですぐの厚い森に囲まれています。近くの人気のアトラクションには、観光客に優しいクラビ州、ピピ諸島、そびえ立つ石灰岩のカルストで有名なパンガー湾などがあります。客室は広々として手入れが行き届いており、ケーブルテレビ、十分なサイズの冷蔵庫、紅茶/コーヒーメーカーが備わっています。館内のPanoレストランはロマンチックな高級ダイニングに最適で、テラスのSand andSeaレストランは星空の下での食事に最適です。敷地内のレクリエーション施設には、ウォータースポーツ、バレーボール、テニス、屋外プールなどがあります。特別でユニークな体験をお探しの場合は、スパライシーニックベイリゾートアンドスパをご利用ください。

住所/地図

69/9 Moo 6 Ao Po-Lang Daeng Road, Paklok, Thalang, Ao Por, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

