スパライシーニックベイリゾートアンドスパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
アオポーを見下ろすスパライシーニックベイリゾートアンドスパは、プーケットの中心部から車ですぐの厚い森に囲まれています。近くの人気のアトラクションには、観光客に優しいクラビ州、ピピ諸島、そびえ立つ石灰岩のカルストで有名なパンガー湾などがあります。客室は広々として手入れが行き届いており、ケーブルテレビ、十分なサイズの冷蔵庫、紅茶/コーヒーメーカーが備わっています。館内のPanoレストランはロマンチックな高級ダイニングに最適で、テラスのSand andSeaレストランは星空の下での食事に最適です。敷地内のレクリエーション施設には、ウォータースポーツ、バレーボール、テニス、屋外プールなどがあります。特別でユニークな体験をお探しの場合は、スパライシーニックベイリゾートアンドスパをご利用ください。