Railay Bay Resort & Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

One of only a handful of resorts with beachfront access to Krabi’s famed Railay Beach, the 4-star Railay Bay Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) is ideally situated on a white sandy beach with crystal clear water, exotic marine life, and colorful coral reefs. Nature can be truly enjoyed with the limestone cliffs of Railay, the beaches of Phra Nang and Ao Nang, as well as the Phra Nang Cave. Whether you are dining in the Railay Restaurant, relaxing on the beach, or enjoying the view from each room’s spacious private balconies, you will never have to miss the amazing sunrises and sunsets. Coconut trees and tropical fauna decorate the beautifully landscaped grounds, accenting such facilities as the outdoor pool and spa with a hot tub and massage treatments. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Railay Bay Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).