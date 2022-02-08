KRABI TEST & GO

ライレイベイリゾート＆スパ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8

7062レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Railay Bay Resort & Spa - Image 0
Railay Bay Resort & Spa - Image 1
Railay Bay Resort & Spa - Image 2
Railay Bay Resort & Spa - Image 3
Railay Bay Resort & Spa - Image 4
Railay Bay Resort & Spa - Image 5
+41 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

クラビの有名なライレイビーチにビーチフロントでアクセスできる数少ないリゾートの1つである、4つ星のライレイベイリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）は、透き通った水、エキゾチックな海洋生物、色とりどりのサンゴ礁のある白い砂浜の理想的な場所にあります。 。ライレイの石灰岩の断崖、プラナンとアオナンのビーチ、プラナン洞窟で自然を満喫できます。 Railayレストランで食事をしているときも、ビーチでリラックスしているときも、各部屋の広々とした専用バルコニーからの眺めを楽しんでいるときも、素晴らしい日の出と日没を見逃すことはありません。ココナッツの木と熱帯の動物が美しく手入れされた敷地を飾り、屋外プールやスパ、ホットタブ、マッサージトリートメントなどの施設を際立たせています。特別でユニークな体験をお探しの場合は、ライレイベイリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）をお勧めします。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ライレイベイリゾート＆スパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ライレイベイリゾート＆スパ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

145 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Muang, Railay, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU