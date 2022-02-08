莱利湾水疗度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

4 星级的莱利湾度假村及水疗中心 (SHA Plus+) 是为数不多的可从海滨通往甲米著名的莱利海滩的度假村之一，地理位置优越，坐落在白色沙滩上，拥有清澈的海水、异国情调的海洋生物和色彩缤纷的珊瑚礁.莱雷的石灰岩悬崖、帕南和奥南的海滩以及帕南洞穴可以真正享受大自然。无论您是在 Railay 餐厅用餐，在海滩上放松，还是在每个房间宽敞的私人阳台上欣赏美景，您都不会错过令人惊叹的日出和日落。椰子树和热带动物群装饰着风景优美的场地，突出了室外游泳池和带热水浴缸和按摩理疗的水疗中心等设施。如果您正在寻找一种特殊而独特的体验，那么莱利湾度假村和水疗中心 (SHA Plus+) 就是您的最佳选择。

