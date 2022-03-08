Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Phuket Marriott Resort, Spa & Villas, Nai Yang Bea, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 40KM from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Phuket Marriott Resort, Spa & Villas, Nai Yang Bea is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service are just a few of the facilities that set Phuket Marriott Resort, Spa & Villas, Nai Yang Bea apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, mirror, scale, slippers, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, kids club, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Phuket Marriott Resort, Spa & Villas, Nai Yang Bea the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.
92, 92/1 Moo 3, Sakoo, Talang, Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110