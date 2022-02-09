Palm Galleria Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

7.7
rating with
326 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Palm Galleria Resort provides spectacular views of the Andaman Sea and is closely situated to nearby towns and attractions in the Khao Lak area. The resort offers 90 guestrooms and suites as well as the most comprehensive set of facilities to host conventions and meetings in the entire area. Tourist destinations that are close to this resort include the national parks and waterfalls in Phang-Nga, Similan Island and Surin Island, the Marine National Park, Khao Sok National Park, Sri Phang-Nga National Park, Phang-Nga Islands National Park, and Phung Chang Cave. Golf courses in the Thaplamu and Thai Muang districts are also easily accessible. Maintaining high standard at all levels, Palm Galleria Resort will definitely make your stay a good one.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

139 Moo 2, T. Kukkak, Takuapa, Pakarang, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak
8.6
rating with
448 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sarojin
9.1
rating with
229 reviews
From ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
rating with
377 reviews
From ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Adults Only
8.8
rating with
678 reviews
From ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
rating with
737 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa de La Flora Hotel
9.1
rating with
372 reviews
From ฿-1
The Waters Khao Lak by Katathani Resort
8.8
rating with
732 reviews
From ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
 
