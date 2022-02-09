Palm Galleria Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Palm Galleria Resort provides spectacular views of the Andaman Sea and is closely situated to nearby towns and attractions in the Khao Lak area. The resort offers 90 guestrooms and suites as well as the most comprehensive set of facilities to host conventions and meetings in the entire area. Tourist destinations that are close to this resort include the national parks and waterfalls in Phang-Nga, Similan Island and Surin Island, the Marine National Park, Khao Sok National Park, Sri Phang-Nga National Park, Phang-Nga Islands National Park, and Phung Chang Cave. Golf courses in the Thaplamu and Thai Muang districts are also easily accessible. Maintaining high standard at all levels, Palm Galleria Resort will definitely make your stay a good one.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels