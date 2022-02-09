PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

팜 갤러리아 리조트 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.7

326 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 0
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 1
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 2
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 3
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 4
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Palm Galleria Resort는 안다만 해의 장엄한 전망을 제공하며 인근 마을과 카오락 지역의 명소에 가깝습니다. 리조트는 90개의 객실과 스위트룸뿐만 아니라 전체 지역에서 컨벤션과 회의를 주최할 수 있는 가장 포괄적인 시설을 제공합니다. 이 리조트와 가까운 관광지로는 팡아, 시밀란 섬, 수린 섬의 국립공원과 폭포, 해양 국립공원, 카오속 국립공원, 스리 팡가 국립공원, 팡아 제도 국립공원 등이 있습니다. 풍창동굴. Thaplamu 및 Thai Muang 지역의 골프 코스도 쉽게 이동하실 수 있습니다. 모든 수준에서 높은 수준을 유지하는 Palm Galleria Resort는 확실히 당신의 체류를 좋은 것으로 만들 것입니다.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
팜 갤러리아 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 팜 갤러리아 리조트
주소 /지도

139 Moo 2, T. Kukkak, Takuapa, Pakarang, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

