PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

棕榈广场度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.7
通过
326条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 0
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 1
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 2
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 3
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 4
Palm Galleria Resort - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Palm Galleria Resort酒店享有安达曼海的壮丽景色，靠近Khao Lak地区的附近城镇和景点。度假村提供 90 间客房和套房以及最全面的设施，可在整个地区举办会议和会议。靠近该度假村的旅游目的地包括攀牙、斯米兰岛和苏林岛的国家公园和瀑布、海洋国家公园、考索国家公园、斯里攀牙国家公园、攀牙群岛国家公园和丰昌洞。 Thaplamu 和 Thai Muang 区的高尔夫球场也很方便。 Palm Galleria Resort 在各个层面都保持高标准，一定会让您住得舒心。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是棕榈广场度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 棕榈广场度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

139 Moo 2, T. Kukkak, Takuapa, Pakarang, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

坎塔利海滩别墅及套房 - 考拉
8.6

448 评论
฿-1
沙罗人
9.1

229 评论
฿-1
阿亚拉别墅酒店
8.2

737 评论
฿-1
卡萨德拉弗洛拉酒店
9.1

372 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼度假村考拉克水域
8.8

732 评论
฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1

669 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU