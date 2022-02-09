PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

パームガレリアリゾート - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.7

326レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
+28 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

パームガレリアリゾートからはアンダマン海の壮大な景色を眺めることができ、カオラックエリアの近くの町や観光スポットに近接しています。リゾートには、90室の客室とスイートのほか、地域全体でコンベンションや会議を開催するための最も包括的な施設セットがあります。このリゾートに近い観光地には、パンガ、シミラン島、スリン島の国立公園と滝、海洋国立公園、カオソック国立公園、スリパンガ国立公園、パンガ諸島国立公園、鳳凰洞窟。タプラム地区とタイムアン地区のゴルフコースにも簡単にアクセスできます。すべてのレベルで高い水準を維持しているパームガレリアリゾートは、間違いなくあなたの滞在を良いものにするでしょう。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
パームガレリアリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す パームガレリアリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

139 Moo 2, T. Kukkak, Takuapa, Pakarang, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

