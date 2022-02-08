Nize Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Nize Hotel is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Supercheap, Wat Sapum Thammaram, Kuan Tae Kun Shrine. The facilities and services provided by Nize Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 31 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Nize Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.