PHUKET TEST & GO

Nize Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
rating with
84 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Nize Hotel - Image 0
Nize Hotel - Image 1
Nize Hotel - Image 2
Nize Hotel - Image 3
Nize Hotel - Image 4
Nize Hotel - Image 5
+14 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Nize Hotel is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Supercheap, Wat Sapum Thammaram, Kuan Tae Kun Shrine. The facilities and services provided by Nize Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 31 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Nize Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Amenities / Features

  • มีสระว่ายน้ำ ใกล้เซเว่น
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Nize Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Nize Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

54/20-21 Moo.6 Thepkasattri Rd.,Rassada, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Ratana Hotel Rassada
8.2
rating with
152 reviews
From ฿-1
CA Hotel and Residence
8.2
rating with
944 reviews
From ฿-1
The Village Coconut Island Beach Resort
8
rating with
813 reviews
From ฿-1
Boat Lagoon Resort
7.6
rating with
754 reviews
From ฿-1
Xinlor House
9.1
rating with
87 reviews
From ฿-1
Bhukitta Boutique Hotel
7.2
rating with
378 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket
9
rating with
1059 reviews
From ฿-1
bloo Hostel
8.6
rating with
146 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU