PHUKET TEST & GO

尼泽酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
通过
84条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+14 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

对于想要领略普吉岛风光的旅客来说，尼泽酒店是最佳选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店的住客可以愉快地游览城市的著名景点：Supercheap、Wat Sapum Thammaram、Kuan Tae Kun Shrine。尼泽酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供24小时客房服务、所有客房免费无线网络连接、24小时前台、行李寄存、公共区域无线网络连接等一流设施。酒店拥有 31 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房、空调。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您出于何种原因前往普吉岛，尼泽酒店都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

便利设施/功能

  • มีสระว่ายน้ำ ใกล้เซเว่น
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是尼泽酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 尼泽酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

54/20-21 Moo.6 Thepkasattri Rd.,Rassada, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

