尼泽酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

对于想要领略普吉岛风光的旅客来说，尼泽酒店是最佳选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店的住客可以愉快地游览城市的著名景点：Supercheap、Wat Sapum Thammaram、Kuan Tae Kun Shrine。尼泽酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供24小时客房服务、所有客房免费无线网络连接、24小时前台、行李寄存、公共区域无线网络连接等一流设施。酒店拥有 31 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房、空调。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您出于何种原因前往普吉岛，尼泽酒店都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

便利设施/功能 มีสระว่ายน้ำ ใกล้เซเว่น

