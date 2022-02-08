BANGKOK TEST & GO

MIDO Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
rating with
71 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in a convenient area of Bangkok, within a 15-minute walk from Saphan Kwai BTS Station, MIDO Hotel offers comfortable accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool. Free WiFi is available in the guest rooms. Every room at this hotel is air-conditioned and comes with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels. Certain rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. Some rooms have views of the garden or city. There is a 24-hour front desk at the property. Central Plaza Ladprao is 3.8 km from the property, while Paolo Memorial Hospital is 1 km away. Or Tor Kor and Chatuchak Market are about 3 km away. The nearest airport is Don Muang International Airport, 18 km from MIDO Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at MIDO Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR MIDO Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

222 Thanon Pradiphatm, Phayathai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
rating with
730 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
rating with
75 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU