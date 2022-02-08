MIDO Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in a convenient area of Bangkok, within a 15-minute walk from Saphan Kwai BTS Station, MIDO Hotel offers comfortable accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool. Free WiFi is available in the guest rooms. Every room at this hotel is air-conditioned and comes with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels. Certain rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. Some rooms have views of the garden or city. There is a 24-hour front desk at the property. Central Plaza Ladprao is 3.8 km from the property, while Paolo Memorial Hospital is 1 km away. Or Tor Kor and Chatuchak Market are about 3 km away. The nearest airport is Don Muang International Airport, 18 km from MIDO Hotel.

