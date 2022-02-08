BANGKOK TEST & GO

MIDO Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

71 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in a convenient area of Bangkok, within a 15-minute walk from Saphan Kwai BTS Station, MIDO Hotel offers comfortable accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool. Free WiFi is available in the guest rooms. Every room at this hotel is air-conditioned and comes with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels. Certain rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. Some rooms have views of the garden or city. There is a 24-hour front desk at the property. Central Plaza Ladprao is 3.8 km from the property, while Paolo Memorial Hospital is 1 km away. Or Tor Kor and Chatuchak Market are about 3 km away. The nearest airport is Don Muang International Airport, 18 km from MIDO Hotel.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
주소 /지도

222 Thanon Pradiphatm, Phayathai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

