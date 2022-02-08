PHUKET TEST & GO

Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
5.3
rating with
9 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 0
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 1
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 2
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 3
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 4
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 5
+15 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Maikhao Hotel as it offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Maikhao Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service. Guests can choose from 142 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Maikhao Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

151/34, Moo 4, Maikhao Beach, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Maikhao Home Garden
8.9
rating with
94 reviews
From ฿-1
Splash Beach Resort, Mai Khao Phuket
8.4
rating with
800 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Ar-Jor
8
rating with
443 reviews
From ฿-1
SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort
8.7
rating with
2032 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Place
7.8
rating with
362 reviews
From ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
rating with
393 reviews
From ฿-1
Phuket Airport Hotel
8.4
rating with
556 reviews
From ฿-1
AVANI+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas
8
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU