PHUKET TEST & GO

Centara 管理的麦考酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
5.3
通过
9条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 0
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 1
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 2
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 3
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 4
Maikhao Hotel managed by Centara - Image 5
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

在访问普吉岛时，您会在麦考酒店感到宾至如归，因为它提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。麦考酒店为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、邮政服务。客人可以从 142 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在迈考酒店体验专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Centara 管理的麦考酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Centara 管理的麦考酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

151/34, Moo 4, Maikhao Beach, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

迈考家庭花园洋房
8.9

94 评论
฿-1
飞溅海滩度假村，迈考普吉岛
8.4

800 评论
฿-1
班阿乔
8

443 评论
฿-1
SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村
8.7

2032 评论
฿-1
普吉机场广场
7.8

362 评论
฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5

393 评论
฿-1
普吉机场酒店
8.4

556 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU