Centara 管理的麦考酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

在访问普吉岛时，您会在麦考酒店感到宾至如归，因为它提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。麦考酒店为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、邮政服务。客人可以从 142 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在迈考酒店体验专业服务和各种特色的迷人融合。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店