LaRio Hotel Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, LaRio Hotel Krabi is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. Only 17.4 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. LaRio Hotel Krabi offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. The ambiance of LaRio Hotel Krabi is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as yoga room, canoe, boats, watersports equipment rentals, hot spring bath. LaRio Hotel Krabi is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Krabi.