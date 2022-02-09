甲米拉里奥酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

坐落在奥南的中心地带，甲米拉里奥酒店是游览甲米的理想下榻之地。酒店距离市中心仅 17.4 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 LaRio Hotel Krabi 提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的便利设施，让疲惫的旅客充满活力。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、礼品/纪念品商店、自助洗衣店。 LaRio Hotel Krabi 的氛围体现在每间客房中。纯平电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、床单只是整个酒店的部分设施。该物业提供许多独特的娱乐机会，如瑜伽室、独木舟、船只、水上运动设备租赁、温泉浴。 LaRio Hotel Krabi 是您在甲米寻找优质住宿的一站式目的地。

