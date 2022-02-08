KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
note avec
321 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 5
+36 Photos
50% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 16 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Lanta Pearl Beach Resort de manière prioritaire, et Lanta Pearl Beach Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Full Refund until 48h before arrival, if tested positive for Corona prior to departure (personal decisions to stay behind are not refundable).

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Bungalow 30
฿23,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Bungalow 35
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Family Bungalow 37
฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens

Welcome to Lanta Pearl Beach Bungalow Resort in the middle of the beautiful Long Beach and just 70m from the shoreline.

The facilities include the Pearl Restaurant & Bar, a Swimming Pool with a Pool Bar, Tour & Travel Agency, Free WiFi, Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental, Laundry Service, Safe Deposit Box and Transfer Service from anywhere in the area. Of course we are also able to provide you with solutions to any special wishes.

Placed in the middle of Phra Ae on Koh Lanta, enjoying a variety of activities, picture perfect sunsets, and colorful local fishing boats, this family-run resort prides itself with its true sense of Thai hospitality and authenticity. Lanta Pearl Beach Resort offers different air conditioned rooms to match all budgets. Each room has a private en-suite western-standard bathroom with hot water, a private balcony with a hammock, rooms adorned with contemporary fixtures, aircon, TV, fan, fridge, and up-to-date amenities assuring a pleasurable stay. A retreat for food lovers, the Pearl Beach restaurant on-site offers a range of traditional Thai food, fresh seafood, and Western dishes. At Lanta Pearl Beach Resort, guests will experience originality, modern design, and outstanding quality of service.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • The Pearl Restaurant & Bar
  • Swimming Pool & Pool Bar
  • Tour & Travel Agency
  • Free WiFi
  • Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental
  • Laundry Service
  • Safe Deposit Box
Adresse / Carte

233 Moo 3 Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

