KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
通过
321条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Image 5
+36 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
50% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到16预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Lanta Pearl Beach Resort以优先方式，以及Lanta Pearl Beach Resort从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Full Refund until 48h before arrival, if tested positive for Corona prior to departure (personal decisions to stay behind are not refundable).

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Bungalow 30
฿23,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • 清真食品选择
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Bungalow 35
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • 清真食品选择
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Family Bungalow 37
฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • 清真食品选择
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐

Welcome to Lanta Pearl Beach Bungalow Resort in the middle of the beautiful Long Beach and just 70m from the shoreline.

The facilities include the Pearl Restaurant & Bar, a Swimming Pool with a Pool Bar, Tour & Travel Agency, Free WiFi, Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental, Laundry Service, Safe Deposit Box and Transfer Service from anywhere in the area. Of course we are also able to provide you with solutions to any special wishes.

Placed in the middle of Phra Ae on Koh Lanta, enjoying a variety of activities, picture perfect sunsets, and colorful local fishing boats, this family-run resort prides itself with its true sense of Thai hospitality and authenticity. Lanta Pearl Beach Resort offers different air conditioned rooms to match all budgets. Each room has a private en-suite western-standard bathroom with hot water, a private balcony with a hammock, rooms adorned with contemporary fixtures, aircon, TV, fan, fridge, and up-to-date amenities assuring a pleasurable stay. A retreat for food lovers, the Pearl Beach restaurant on-site offers a range of traditional Thai food, fresh seafood, and Western dishes. At Lanta Pearl Beach Resort, guests will experience originality, modern design, and outstanding quality of service.

便利设施/功能

  • The Pearl Restaurant & Bar
  • Swimming Pool & Pool Bar
  • Tour & Travel Agency
  • Free WiFi
  • Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental
  • Laundry Service
  • Safe Deposit Box
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Lanta Pearl Beach Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

233 Moo 3 Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU