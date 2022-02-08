KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
คะแนนจาก
321
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
50% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 16 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Lanta Pearl Beach Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Lanta Pearl Beach Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Full Refund until 48h before arrival, if tested positive for Corona prior to departure (personal decisions to stay behind are not refundable).

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Bungalow 30
฿23,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Bungalow 35
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Family Bungalow 37
฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ

Welcome to Lanta Pearl Beach Bungalow Resort in the middle of the beautiful Long Beach and just 70m from the shoreline.

The facilities include the Pearl Restaurant & Bar, a Swimming Pool with a Pool Bar, Tour & Travel Agency, Free WiFi, Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental, Laundry Service, Safe Deposit Box and Transfer Service from anywhere in the area. Of course we are also able to provide you with solutions to any special wishes.

Placed in the middle of Phra Ae on Koh Lanta, enjoying a variety of activities, picture perfect sunsets, and colorful local fishing boats, this family-run resort prides itself with its true sense of Thai hospitality and authenticity. Lanta Pearl Beach Resort offers different air conditioned rooms to match all budgets. Each room has a private en-suite western-standard bathroom with hot water, a private balcony with a hammock, rooms adorned with contemporary fixtures, aircon, TV, fan, fridge, and up-to-date amenities assuring a pleasurable stay. A retreat for food lovers, the Pearl Beach restaurant on-site offers a range of traditional Thai food, fresh seafood, and Western dishes. At Lanta Pearl Beach Resort, guests will experience originality, modern design, and outstanding quality of service.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • The Pearl Restaurant & Bar
  • Swimming Pool & Pool Bar
  • Tour & Travel Agency
  • Free WiFi
  • Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental
  • Laundry Service
  • Safe Deposit Box
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Lanta Pearl Beach Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

233 Moo 3 Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

