Lanta Pearl Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort

Krabi
8.4
оценка с
321
February 8, 2022
Full Refund until 48h before arrival, if tested positive for Corona prior to departure (personal decisions to stay behind are not refundable).

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Double Bungalow 30
฿23,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Bungalow 35
฿26,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Family Bungalow 37
฿29,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿17,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Вегетарианские блюда

Welcome to Lanta Pearl Beach Bungalow Resort in the middle of the beautiful Long Beach and just 70m from the shoreline.

The facilities include the Pearl Restaurant & Bar, a Swimming Pool with a Pool Bar, Tour & Travel Agency, Free WiFi, Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental, Laundry Service, Safe Deposit Box and Transfer Service from anywhere in the area. Of course we are also able to provide you with solutions to any special wishes.

Placed in the middle of Phra Ae on Koh Lanta, enjoying a variety of activities, picture perfect sunsets, and colorful local fishing boats, this family-run resort prides itself with its true sense of Thai hospitality and authenticity. Lanta Pearl Beach Resort offers different air conditioned rooms to match all budgets. Each room has a private en-suite western-standard bathroom with hot water, a private balcony with a hammock, rooms adorned with contemporary fixtures, aircon, TV, fan, fridge, and up-to-date amenities assuring a pleasurable stay. A retreat for food lovers, the Pearl Beach restaurant on-site offers a range of traditional Thai food, fresh seafood, and Western dishes. At Lanta Pearl Beach Resort, guests will experience originality, modern design, and outstanding quality of service.

Удобства / Особенности

  • The Pearl Restaurant & Bar
  • Swimming Pool & Pool Bar
  • Tour & Travel Agency
  • Free WiFi
  • Car/Motorbike/Bicycle Rental
  • Laundry Service
  • Safe Deposit Box
Адрес / Карта

233 Moo 3 Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

