Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta (SHA Plus+) is located right on the beach and prides itself on the unique decor in each guest room. Each of the 15 rooms is designed differently to suit various types of travelers - whether they are honeymooners, holidaymakers, families, or senior travelers. Adjoining rooms are available for large groups and there are even some rooms that are wheelchair-friendly. All rooms come with French doors that open onto a private balcony, overlooking either the beach or the garden area. The restaurant and bar adjacent to the hotel serves the freshest seafood around. Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta (SHA Plus+) also offers special classes in Thai cooking, yoga, and batik painting. Our secure online booking form makes reserving your room at Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta (SHA Plus+) simple - just fill in your desired dates and click.